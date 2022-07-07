ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Smoke pours from commuter rail train at North Station causing MBTA delays

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago


BOSTON — A smoky situation leads to more delays for MBTA riders. This time, affecting people coming and going from North Station.

There have been lots of recent troubles for the T from mechanical issues, collisions, derailments and a deadly accident in which a man was dragged.

There were no injuries in this most recent incident. The T says an engine overheated.

Smoke could be seen engulfing part of a North Station outdoor platform, billowing up to I-93 and the Zakim Bridge.

Keolis, which operates the commuter rail for the MBTA, explained that around 3 o’clock this afternoon an out-of-service train experienced a mechanical issue with what they call the “head-end power engine,” which essentially supplies electricity to train cars for air conditioning.

That mechanical failure resulted in overheating and smoke. The Boston Fire Department responded.

There were no passengers on that train and no injuries, but there were plenty of delays for riders.

Keolis is encouraging riders to check the T’s Twitter account for updates on those delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

FoodGuy
3d ago

seems like every week there's something that's bullocksed at the MBTA

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
