The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament held a welcome Mass for Archbishop Paul F. Russell, who recently was named the 31st auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Detroit. The Mass lasted just under two hours, and was attended by priests and bishops from the archdiocese and Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, a representative of the pope to the United States. More than 100 priests, bishops and deacons welcomed Russell, in addition to hundreds of others, including members of Russell's family from Alpena.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO