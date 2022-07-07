ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Lanier, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Jasper; Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jasper and southeastern Newton Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1050 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Shady Dale, or 7 miles northeast of Monticello, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Monticello, Shady Dale, North Alcovy, Calvin, Farrar and Eudora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oconee, central Morgan, northwestern Greene and southwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1055 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Farmington, or 8 miles south of Watkinsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Maxeys, Stephens, Carey, Penfield, Wrayswood, Greshamville, Farmington and Apalachee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

PHOTOS: Reports of wind, storm damage across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property. For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Storms, flooding damages roads near Covington

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — After storms rolled through north Georgia Saturday morning, Newton County is warning drivers to avoid areas near a highway. County leaders sent an alert Saturday afternoon, saying the storm's aftermath has damaged roads near Highway 212. Flooding caused the street to cave in along Fincher...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Suwanee Creek Greenway, trails flooded following severe weather

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Suwanee Creek as the creek was measured at 8.9 feet at 6:15 a.m. Friday morning, July 8, and is expected to crest at 9 feet late morning. By late afternoon, the flooding should recede, and the creek will be back below flood stage.
SUWANEE, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | Another evening of scattered downpours is in the forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across the region and will gradually diminish overnight; leaving behind a mostly cloudy, mostly dry and slightly cooler Monday morning. Areas of fog are possible Monday morning. Monday features clouds, seasonably warm temperatures and a chance of isolated to widely...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Scattered Rain/T’storms This Afternoon And Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to some breaks in the clouds early this afternoon. But, after 2 pm expect some scattered showers and storms. These storms may have some locally heavy rain with them. Warm and humid today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Scattered strong storms impacting the evening commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Extreme heat and humidity have allowed scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few storms may become strong, to severe, through early evening. A portion of the CBS46 Viewing Area is in a 2/5, Slight Risk, of severe weather; roughly along and east of I-75. Wind...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Rain, storms move through metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through metro Atlanta all week long. Storms on Thursday do have a higher potential to turn strong or severe. All of North Georgia is included in a level 1 to level 2 risk for severe weather. 11Alive will track Thursday's rain...
ENVIRONMENT
11Alive

Cobb County firefighters rescue fawn from pond

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fawn was rescued from an old retention pond Thursday morning thanks to some quick thinking from Cobb County firefighters. The firefighters responded to the 5100 block of South Atlanta Road in Cobb County for an animal rescue. When they arrived, they found the fawn trapped in the pond approximately 25 feet below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Marleiha Williams, 14, of Jonesboro, is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’02" in height and weighs 115bs. Marleiha was last seen wearing a...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

