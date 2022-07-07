Hawks GM noncommittal on John Collins future with the team

A tlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields joined Dukes & Bell and talked about the swirling trade rumors around Forward John Collins and will Collins be apart of this team when the 2022-23 season starts in October?

When asked about the trade rumors around Collins.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about that, we really like John, he’s a good player, he’s got a lot of value in the league and team’s call often about him. We look at our roster and other team’s are looking at us and they’re interpreting things that we say and they know were ultimately trying to get better so they’re gonna make a lot of calls and they’re gonna put things out there in the media and everyone starts talking and the rumor mill starts to go faster and faster and faster and it’s always John Collins is in the discussion,” Fields said. “What we do is we take calls and we absolutely have to try and find ways for us to get better, that doesn’t necessitate that about John or it doesn’t necessitate that he’s off the roster it’s not like that at all. It’s really a matter of how do we get better, what teams are calling us at the end of the day, if anything makes sense for us to take the next step and John has been the focus of discussion for a lot of that stuff.”

Fields wouldn’t commit to Collins being on the roster to start the season.

“Right now we are still in the process of building out this team, I wouldn’t lean one way or the other, no promises made. But as it stands he’s on our roster so that’s where we’re at.”