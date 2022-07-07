ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks GM noncommittal on John Collins future with the team

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ADbQ_0gYA8OUU00

A tlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields joined Dukes & Bell and talked about the swirling trade rumors around Forward John Collins and will Collins be apart of this team when the 2022-23 season starts in October?

When asked about the trade rumors around Collins.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about that, we really like John, he’s a good player, he’s got a lot of value in the league and team’s call often about him. We look at our roster and other team’s are looking at us and they’re interpreting things that we say and they know were ultimately trying to get better so they’re gonna make a lot of calls and they’re gonna put things out there in the media and everyone starts talking and the rumor mill starts to go faster and faster and faster and it’s always John Collins is in the discussion,” Fields said. “What we do is we take calls and we absolutely have to try and find ways for us to get better, that doesn’t necessitate that about John or it doesn’t necessitate that he’s off the roster it’s not like that at all. It’s really a matter of how do we get better, what teams are calling us at the end of the day, if anything makes sense for us to take the next step and John has been the focus of discussion for a lot of that stuff.”

Fields wouldn’t commit to Collins being on the roster to start the season.

“Right now we are still in the process of building out this team, I wouldn’t lean one way or the other, no promises made. But as it stands he’s on our roster so that’s where we’re at.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Chicago

As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals: sell high, and buy low. If you can consistently accomplish those two goals, you should eventually build a contender. Realistically, that’s the long-term goal, but it’ll require smart asset management to achieve. At this point, it’s going...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

1 Trade Package For Lakers To Land Rumored Targets

To say the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve next season would be a historic understatement. After all, their 2022-23 NBA season was a historic disappointment. Name another team to roster two former MVPs and finish a season with 33 games. We’d offer to wait, but we already know for a fact that we’d be here all day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Hawks Gm#Dukes Bell
ESPN

Stephen Curry says Charles Barkley won't finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Bettors believe Charles Barkley is poised for his best performance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Stephen Curry disagrees. Caesars Sportsbook is offering odds on Barkley to finish in the top 70 of the 87-golfer field this week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Barkley finished in a tie for 76th last season, his best performance at the tournament, which he attends annually.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Star Reportedly Signing With The Washington Wizards

Charania: "Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man." Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks last season,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Sign Veteran Center In Free Agency

View the original article to see embedded media. Already making a big splash this offseason by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to fill out the rest of their roster in free agency. On Friday, they continued to add depth, this time in the frontcourt...
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

San Antonio Spurs Waive Veteran Forward

Thirteen-year NBA veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced on Friday. Gallinari, 33, was acquired along with three future first-round draft picks and the rights to a future first-round swap from Atlanta in the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Hawks earlier this offseason.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy