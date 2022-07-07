ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Guardians promoting outfield prospect Nolan Jones

By Staff Report
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

According to one report, the Guardians are calling up one of their top prospects on Thursday. Per Guardians Perspective , the team will promote 24-year old Nolan Jones before the start of their series against the Royals:

Jones has played well for Triple-A Columbus this season, hitting .311./417./500 with a .917 OPS in 23 games. Since being selected by the team in the second round (55th overall) of the 2016 Draft, Jones has hit .275/.399/.448 with a .847 OPS and 54 home runs.

MLB Pipeline considers Jones to be the Guardians' 7th-best overall prospect, and i n their writeup, praise his "bat speed, strength and the leverage in his left-handed swing" while declaring that he has "the best raw power in the system -- as well as arguably the most patient approach."

