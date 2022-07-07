ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

2,807-piece Bowser coming to Lego’s Super Mario line

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwTrQ_0gYA8Kxa00

(NEXSTAR) — Lego and Super Mario are set to unleash Bowser’s fury on collectors this fall with the release of the partnership’s largest building set yet. The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line.

Costco has raised prices of 2 popular food court items at locations across the country

The recreation of Mario’s nemesis can launch fireballs and will also have moveable head, neck, mouth, arms, legs and tail, Lego said in its Thursday announcement.

“Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces,” said Senior Designer Carl Merriam. “We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvWxW_0gYA8Kxa00
    (Courtesy of Lego)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iimin_0gYA8Kxa00
    (Courtesy of Lego)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gg2hR_0gYA8Kxa00
    (Courtesy of Lego)

The Might Bowser, priced at $269.99, will be released Oct. 1. Cue the evil Bowser laugh you dreaded from Super Mario 64.

Biggest Lego set ever

While 2,807 is a lot of pieces, it’s far from Lego’s biggest set.

In terms of piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Art#Lego Star Wars#Video Game#Colosseum#Star Wars Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shooting injures 1 at Anderson mall

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Anderson Mall. Police said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between known people. A man was taken to the hospital for...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Monroe man accused of operating investment scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man was charged with wire fraud for allegedly operating an investment scheme that defrauded at least 10 investors of more than $150,000, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said 37-year-old Christon Brewer, who also goes by Chris Bozay...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600K to spend on vacations: investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators in Florida say they uncovered a massive fraud scheme thanks to a tip from the brother of a 99-year-old victim. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sheena Russell, 45, on Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC woman found strangled in her home

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was found strangled in her home Monday afternoon. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Nancy Popham, 67, was found dead in her home on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. by a family member. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Popham’s residence for […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy