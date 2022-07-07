Chesapeake man sentenced to 18 months for firearm trafficking

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Chesapeake man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for conspiracy to make false statements in connection with 45 firearm transactions, federal officials say.

Court documents show that Kevin Staton, Jr., a two-time All-American college football player, bought and sold 45 firearms without a license between June 2019 and June 2020. Additionally, he made false official statements on ATF forms in order to buy firearms.

Officials say he claimed he was the actual buyer of the firearms, but, in actuality, he was purchasing the firearms for other individuals or with intent to resell them. He would then coordinate with co-conspirators to identify firearms for purchase through online firearm marketplaces.

When Staton was interviewed by ATF agents he said, “Guns are like money,” and “I’m buying them knowing I’m going to be selling them.”

At least 15 of the 45 firearms Staton purchased were recovered from crime scenes in other cities and states.

Staton pleaded guilty to these charges in November 2021 and once released from prison, will be on supervised release for two years.

