ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake man sentenced to 18 months for firearm trafficking

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJ2gT_0gYA8IC800

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Chesapeake man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for conspiracy to make false statements in connection with 45 firearm transactions, federal officials say.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Court documents show that Kevin Staton, Jr., a two-time All-American college football player, bought and sold 45 firearms without a license between June 2019 and June 2020. Additionally, he made false official statements on ATF forms in order to buy firearms.

Officials say he claimed he was the actual buyer of the firearms, but, in actuality, he was purchasing the firearms for other individuals or with intent to resell them. He would then coordinate with co-conspirators to identify firearms for purchase through online firearm marketplaces.

When Staton was interviewed by ATF agents he said, “Guns are like money,” and “I’m buying them knowing I’m going to be selling them.”

At least 15 of the 45 firearms Staton purchased were recovered from crime scenes in other cities and states.

Staton pleaded guilty to these charges in November 2021 and once released from prison, will be on supervised release for two years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR News 3

Hampton man sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud while in halfway house

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man was sentenced Thursday for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses. According to court documents, in August 2020 and January and February 2021, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight, falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Administration. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced to 29 years in fatal shooting at Suffolk motel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 29 years behind bards after pleading guilty to a shooting that left one man dead inside a Suffolk motel in 2021. Dominique Steward pleaded guilty in April to killing James Golden, 58, in a hotel room at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

NPD investigating E. Ocean View Ave. homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue Saturday night. The department responded to a call that came in just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Four charged in June murder

Four individuals were taken into custody on Thursday for their alleged roles in the murder of a Chowan County woman. Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, age 24 of Sunbury, and Madendrick Amondez Smith, age 24 of Tyner, stand charged with felony murder. Two women were also arrested: Grace Marie Carter, age...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton man sentenced to 27 months for COVID-19 loan fraud

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses. According to court documents, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Program in August 2020 and January and February 2021.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Federal Firearms License#Guns#All American#Atf#Nexstar Media Inc
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

High speed chase results in capture of shooter

An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Person shot on 37th Street in Norfolk

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 37th Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/person-shot-on-37th-street-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Rapper Wanted On Weapons Charge: U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Virginia rapper who is wanted on a federal weapons charge, authorities said. William “Mike” Burgess, a Norfolk rapper who goes by the name POWER$$$ and MIC POWER$$$, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Service said. Agents say you should not approach him.
WAVY News 10

Decomposed body found in Chesapeake woods

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are working to identify the individual whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday afternoon. M.P.O. Leo Kosinski confirmed to WAVY News that a park ranger noticed an odd smell in the area of S Military Highway, near Paramont Avenue, around 4 p.m. on July 7.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy