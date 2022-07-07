ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMD: Share your ideas and vision for Downtown El Paso

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) is releasing a survey to get input from the public so that it can collect public perception, solicit opinions, and hear suggestions on how to make downtown more vibrant and healthy.

The survey is online and during the month of July, the DMD wants to encourage downtown property owners, business owners, employees, visitors and the general public to take its online survey and share their opinion on the current conditions of Downtown, the performance of the DMD and future priorities for the area.

The survey can be accessed by visiting DowntownElPaso.com and clicking the survey graphic. As an incentive
to take the survey, participants can register themselves into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate/card to a downtown business within the DMD boundaries.

DMD officials share that the information gained from this brief, unscientific survey will be used by the DMD to better measure its performance and provide guidance on what is important to its stakeholders and the entire El Paso community.


As we recover and manage the effects of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to be mindful of
stakeholder priorities and the opinions of the El Paso Community. We’re seeing the downtown evolve and this public input survey will garner public input to help us to take a measured and purposeful approach to downtown recovery and growth as we move forward.

Joe Gudenrath, Executive Director, Downtown Management District

Past survey results have contributed to the creation of the DMD programs including the Downtown Ambassador Program, additional grant programs and more DMD generated special events.


The online survey is available in English and Spanish. For those without online access hardcopies can be
obtained at the DMD offices located at 201 E. Main Ste. 107, or by calling (915) 400-2294.

