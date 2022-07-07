ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bondurant, IA

Central Iowa man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot workers at Amazon facility in Bondurant

By Chris Higgins
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
A 20-year-old Johnston man was charged with harassment Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot employees at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bondurant.

The facility, located at 500 32nd St. SW, was evacuated Tuesday evening due to the alleged threats, according to Des Moines television station KCCI.

Capt. Heath Osberg, a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office, said that law enforcement received a report of threats made by an Amazon employee over email and social media Tuesday evening. Osberg said they located and arrested the suspect Wednesday at their home in Johnston, and charged him with two counts of first-degree harassment.

"We take threats to our employees very seriously and are thankful to our team and the police who acted quickly to ensure our employees' safety," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in an email.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

