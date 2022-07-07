ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Grand jury indicts former Baker fire chief in homicide of Pensacola auto shop owner

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

The former Baker Fire chief charged with killing a Pensacola business owner was indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a grand jury Thursday.

Brian Easterling was indicted in the homicide of Michael Evers on June 2 after Pensacola police officers found Evers' body June 5 inside of his Creighton Road auto body shop.

The State Attorney's Office announced the indictment in a news release Thursday.

Surveillance from Maaco Auto Body Shop and Painting reportedly shows Easterling shooting the 63-year-old and then covering his body with a car cover, according to Easterling's arrest report.

The plea: Report: Former Baker fire chief confesses, but pleads not guilty in Pensacola man's death

Original report: Baker fire chief arrested, charged with murder of Pensacola shop owner

"Easterling is seen standing outside of the door looking around nervously … before entering the building," the report noted, referencing the surveillance video details. "Within minutes of entering the building, Easterling walks up behind (Evers), (Evers) then falls immediately to the ground. Easterling can be seen on video getting a car cover and covering (the body)."

The former chief reportedly told investigators after his arrest that he killed Evers because of prior business deals.

After being advised of his right to remain silent, Easterling reportedly participated in an interview "during which he confessed to killing Evers due to a dispute over money," a search warrant for Easterling's phone noted. "Easterling stated that he and Evers had been friends and business partners for close to 15 years."

According to court documents, Easterling submitted a plea of not guilty June 15 and was scheduled to be arraigned July 1 before it was rescheduled to Friday.

He is currently held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Grand jury indicts former Baker fire chief in homicide of Pensacola auto shop owner

