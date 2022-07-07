Orvena Pauline Gabriel, age 93 of Butler

Patricia Ann Hazelbaker-Hammer, age 82 formerly of Amoret, Missouri passed away at her home in Pleasanton, Kansas on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born the daughter of Irene Davis-Frye on September 23, 1939 in Marion, Indiana. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1957. Patricia was in the Jaycee Jaynes, a member of the Eastern Star and Pleasanton Saddle Club. She enjoyed doing puzzles and puzzle books, cooking. Patricia took care of everyone, if you needed something you went to grannie’s. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, long time love and companion of 43 years, Dean Hammer. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Ratty and Cathy Kump, a brother, Jim Frye, a step-brother, Kenny Sabine, a step-sister, Marietta Sabine, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and her deeply loved, Cowboy.

