Butler, MO

Orvena Pauline Gabriel, age 93 of Butler

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Funeral services for Pauline Gabriel of Butler, Missouri will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Schowengerdt Chapel. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Heartland...

Patricia Ann Hazelbaker-Hammer, age 82 formerly of Amoret

Patricia Ann Hazelbaker-Hammer, age 82 formerly of Amoret, Missouri passed away at her home in Pleasanton, Kansas on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born the daughter of Irene Davis-Frye on September 23, 1939 in Marion, Indiana. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1957. Patricia was in the Jaycee Jaynes, a member of the Eastern Star and Pleasanton Saddle Club. She enjoyed doing puzzles and puzzle books, cooking. Patricia took care of everyone, if you needed something you went to grannie’s. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, long time love and companion of 43 years, Dean Hammer. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Ratty and Cathy Kump, a brother, Jim Frye, a step-brother, Kenny Sabine, a step-sister, Marietta Sabine, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and her deeply loved, Cowboy.
AMORET, MO
Robert “Bob” Mallatt, age 71 of Butler

Robert “Bob” Mallatt, age 71 of Butler, MO passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel with burial at 3pm, Tuesday in Galena, KS. Visitation will be from 10 to 11am, Tuesday, at the chapel immediately prior to the funeral services. Contributions may be given to Giving For Living. Online condolences may be sent to www.schowengerdtchapel.com .
BUTLER, MO
Bates County Fair Horse and Mule Show

The 2022 Bates County Fair Horse and Mule Show, Saturday and Sunday, July 9th and 10th. It’s two days of fun-filled horse and mule madness. The halter show is at 6 pm on Saturday the 9th. Sunday, July 10th the hitch classes at 1 pm. Sign-up upon arrival at $20 a head. For information, call Andrew Cumpton, at 660-424-9271. Help make this event a family tradition again. The 2022 Bates County Fair Horse and Mule Show, Saturday and Sunday, July 9th and 10th.
BATES COUNTY, MO
Nevada Mo Police Receive a Grant

The Nevada Missouri Police Department was awarded a grant from the Department of Public Safety earlier this year. The grant will allow them to update several of their patrol cars with new computer technology. These new devices will allow officers on patrol to access more information while in the field. They will be able to access and complete reports and look up information in real-time.
NEVADA, MO
Steak and Chop Dinner tonight at Bates County Fair

The Bates County Fair Board, Steak, and Chop Dinner will be served at 5:00 pm until the food is gone. The meal is dine -in or carry-out from the Bates County Fairgrounds. The cost per person is set at $23.00 for the steak dinner. The cost per person is set...
BATES COUNTY, MO

