AUSTIN, Texas — CapMetro announced it will be offering free rides to cooling centers Sunday and Monday during excessive heat warnings. "CapMetro is here to assist our community, especially during these weather events that leave people vulnerable to harsh conditions," CapMetro said on Twitter. "Anyone seeking a cooling center and does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride. No one will be denied service to a cooling center. Nothing is more important than your safety and serving our community."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO