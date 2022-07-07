AURALEE Announces Release Details for Its New Balance 2002R Collab

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.

APPAREL ・ 20 DAYS AGO