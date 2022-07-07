ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

AURALEE Announces Release Details for Its New Balance 2002R Collab

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance continues to strike up a plethora of conversations about its various footwear launches, especially when it comes to its flurry of collaborative projects. Summer has been quite eventful for the brand thus far as it has uncovered team-ups with the likes of Donald...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Gears up for July 4 With Its Air Griffey Max 1 "USA"

Following the release of the “San Francisco Giants” colorway, Ken Griffey Jr. and Nike’s Air Griffey Max 1 is back, this time in an all-new USA-themed design. Coated in a white, “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” color scheme, it stays in keeping with the patriotic colors of the American flag. Featuring a white-based leather upper, royal blue accents on the nubuck mudguard can be spotted as well as on the mid-foot strap and velcro enclosure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Bone’ Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Another iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Yeezyinfluence and rlkicks_88 shared a first look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone,” a new colorway of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle sneaker that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end. The style features a clean gray-based Primeknit upper and is offset by darker gray patches at the midfoot and lighter hits...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

MCM x Crocs Debuts with Classic Clogs Topped with Studs, Chains and Mini Belt Bags

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Crocs is stepping back into fashion — this time, through a new collaboration with MCM. The German fashion brand has partnered with the comfy footwear giant for MCM x Crocs, a two-piece capsule collection in both men’s and women’s sizes. Both styles revamp MCM’s own signatures — including its staple monogrammed leather, studs and winged logos — to bring the relaxed foam clogs an edgy streetwear twist. The first style, deemed the Belt Bag Clog,...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 9 "Olive-Concord" Drops Next Year: First Look

One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This was the first Jordan Brand shoe released while Michael Jordan was gone playing baseball, so it never really caught on the way the previous models did. Regardless, it is a shoe that is always getting new colorways, and there is no doubt that fans have been appreciative of these new offerings.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 36 Low Releases in "White Iridescent" for Summer 2022

The Jordan Brand is coming through with a pair of crisp, clean “White Iridescent” colorway for the coveted Air Jordan 36 Low. The offering sees the classic low-top silhouette dressed in a white base with metallic silver detailing makeup, paired with iridescent detailing. The minimal color scheme also features a Jacquard Leno-Weave upper for extra durability, all taied together with a TPU ribbon. For extra comfort, the shoe comes equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit directly placed on the upper and stacked with a Zoom Air unit at the base of the forefoot. On top of the added level of comfort, the shoe gives athletes a better sense of the ground to improve responsiveness.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Tan And Pink Outfit The Latest Nike Blazer Mid Next Nature

Sustainable footwear is now more available than it’s ever been. And with Next Nature, Nike is continuing to pump new, recycled colorways of silhouettes like the Air Force 1, Dunk Low, and the Blazer Mid. This rendition of the Blazer is as simple as previously-released colorways. A light pink...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Black Toe"

The Jordan Brand continues to expand their offering for the Jordan Legacy 312 Low, this time unveiling in a “Black Toe” iteration. The low-top silhouette is constructed with a mixture of materials including leather and mesh, as well as its signature nylon tongues. The Jordan Legacy 312 has a crisp, clean white base that features white overlays. A highlighting detail of the shoe is the elephant print just above the midsole. The shoe’s signature lower strap comes in black with red Nike branding that matches the Swoosh and heel accents. The shoe sits a top a grey rubber outsole to round out the design.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High Combines Plum And Olive Tones

The unforgettable “Ugly Dunkling” Pack came back into fruition in 2020 and 2021, reintroducing the famed Japan-exclusive Dunks back into the much wider market. Following those colorful suede-built concoctions, Nike has mustered up a few extra colorways in both Low and High top fashion, with this latest Dunk touching on some of the famed original entries.
APPAREL

