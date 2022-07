The hills are alive in this intimate, heartfelt reimagining of the beloved musical classic bringing the Von Trapp Family to life in a ZACH360 experience where the Topfer stage is transformed into a lively biergarten. The Sound of Music is under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. With music by Richard Rogers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III and book by Howard Lindsey and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

