Erie, PA

Erie High parents voice concerns over open windows

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

As renovations continue at Erie High School, parents voiced their concerns as windows are open in the school throughout the day.

Break-in’s are among safety concerns for parents as windows are open daily at Erie High School.

Staff of Erie Public Schools said the windows are open for routine summer maintenance purposes and aids in waxing repairs on the floors.

Erie High shooting suspect charged as an adult

“We take all the furniture out, and we strip the wax that’s on the VCT tile all the way down and the process of stripping it. It’s just better to have more air circulation, so that the floor can dry before we reapply more wax.” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations for Erie Public Schools.

Brokman said the maintenance staff walks through each classroom at the end of the night to ensure all windows are closed.

