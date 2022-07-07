ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Trio Reportedly Set To Begin Rehab Assignments

By Keagan Stiefel
 3 days ago
It looks as though the Boston Red Sox are about to get healthy. After using a season-high 32 different players in June, Boston’s fortunes will reportedly turn in July as Ian Browne of MLB.com has reported that Garrett Whitlock, Nathan Eovaldi and Kiké Hernández will all be making stops in Triple-A...

More
#Rehab#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Woosox#Major League
