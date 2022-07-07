ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breonna Taylor’s Aunt Arrested While Protesting Jayland Walker’s Police Shooting

By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a botched police raid, and the father of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after getting shot by Kenosha cops, were arrested this week while protesting against...

