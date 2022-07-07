Breonna Taylor’s Aunt Arrested While Protesting Jayland Walker’s Police Shooting
By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
3 days ago
The aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a botched police raid, and the father of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after getting shot by Kenosha cops, were arrested this week while protesting against...
A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
A Georgia man who was recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers during an escape attempt five years ago has died in prison of an apparent suicide, corrections officials said. Prison guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison...
A young Georgia mother is dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly lured her to an apartment complex to meet up with his current girlfriend where she was ambushed and killed, police said. On May 25, De'ja McCrary was killed when she drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton — allegedly...
An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
Three people have been arrested in the killing of an Ypsilanti Township man who was shot and killed last week while recording himself on Facebook live. Terrill Smith, 46, was livestreaming on his property the morning of June 28 when he was hit by gunfire numerous times, according to a news release from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
Two white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012. “I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim,...
Prosecutors on Thursday (June 16) presented evidence at the first federal court appearance of the accused white supremacist charged with hate crimes for gunning down 10 Black people last month in Buffalo. “[Payton] Gendron's motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, last week. Walker was mourning the death of his fiancée at the time, his family's lawyer told the Associated Press. A gold ring was later found in Walker's car, though it's unclear who it...
Tributes have been pouring in after a Yorkshire mother-of-five suddenly collapsed and died on the school run last week. Donna Taylor, 38, was suffering from pain in her head when she collapsed at the side of the road in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, on June 27. An ambulance was called...
A Houston woman is accused of killing her sister and then forcing her 13-year-old son to move the body. Carmen White, 38, is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the March 31 death of her sister Cynthia Cervantes. Cervantes was shot multiple times, including once in the back...
A 52-year-old pediatrician in Kentucky was formally indicted last Wednesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband after he was given custody of their two children. Dr. Stephanie M. Russell faces one count of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, court documents obtained...
A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
