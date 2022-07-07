ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Drugs, guns, cash found during Fayetteville home search

cbs17
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office seized guns, drugs and cash during the search of a Fayetteville home. On Wednesday, the sheriff's...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 9

Frank Whitlow
3d ago

You took his cash. Great!, now we foot the entire bill for his public defender. Felons just don't learn about gun possession.

Reply(1)
2
 

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Suspects arrested in connection with double homicide at Fayetteville motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a murder at a motel Saturday. Deputies responded to a call about a death at the Cloverleaf Motel on Dobbin Holmes Road in Fayetteville. Upon arrival deputies found Mia Nichole Street, 26, and Rodney Charles Folger, 34, unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in deadly Raleigh broad-daylight shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they made an arrest after a person was shot at an apartment complex and later died Saturday afternoon in northeast Raleigh. At about 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 6100 block of Piedmont Ridge Circle near Triangle Prom Drive. Upon arrival, police...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Multiple hurt in I-440 crash involving impaired driver: officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer says multiple people were hurt in a crash with an impaired driver late Saturday night on I-440. At about 10:41 p.m., he says units were called to the interstate near exit 12 between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road. CBS 17...
RALEIGH, NC
wpde.com

1 dead in Scotland County shooting

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after being shot Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. on Old Wire Road at Highway 381 in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said it happened one mile from the South Carolina...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

BP gas station armed robbery under investigation, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are currently investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday morning. Police say at approximately 11:48 a.m., a BP gas station was robbed on Capital Blvd near Westinghouse Blvd by Taco Bell. No injuries were reported. There is no information about a...
RALEIGH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

No Weapons Used on Fleeing Suspect

Christopher Wilson was not Tased, struck or hit with any lethal or non-lethal weapon when he ran from narcotics officers last week, according to the sheriff’s office. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released more information about Wilson’s death today. Wilson died in a South Carolina hospital after his arrest.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Four facing robbery, kidnapping charges in Clinton case

Four men, including two teenagers, have been arrested on robbery, burglary and kidnapping charges following a recent incident at Harpers Glen in Clinton, authorities said. Around 2:30 a.m. July 2, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 80 Harpers Glen Lane. Officers with the Clinton Police Department and deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office both responded.
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Two teens arrested in Raleigh gas station shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two arrests have been made following a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue that left a man dead. Police said Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the death of Williams.
RALEIGH, NC

