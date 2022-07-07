ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Cedro, CA

Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Palo Cedro’s Megan Rapinoe, 16 others

By Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest honor – to 17 people Thursday, including Palo Cedro native and international soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Described as one of America's great athletes, Rapinoe was introduced as a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist who was once named the world's best soccer player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoaRU_0gYA3CVT00

"Beyond the World Cup titles and Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for essential American truth — that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect — everyone," Biden said before draping the medal around Rapinoe's neck.

Biden also recognized Rapinoe's efforts to achieve equal pay for women. Her introduction paid tribute to Rapinoe's "fierce will off the field" as "a champion protecting the rights of fellow LGBTQI+ Americans."

Biden said Rapinoe is the first soccer player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Others honored Thursday were actor Denzel Washington , gymnast Simone Biles and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The president also presented the award posthumously to Sen. John McCain, Apple founder Steve Jobs and Richard Trumka, who was president of the AFL-CIO.

In a ceremony in the White House East Room, Biden called the recipients "extraordinary Americans."

"This is America," he said, pointing to the recipients seated behind him on the stage.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was established under former President John F. Kennedy, is one of the highest awards a civilian can receive.

Biden received the award in January 2017 from former President Barack Obama – one week before the two left office. He was presented the award for his public service as a U.S. senator and vice president.

More: President Biden speaks to wife of Brittney Griner, drafts letter to send WNBA star detained in Russia

The award is presented “to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.

“President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities,” the White House said in a statement last week announcing the recipients. “These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith.”

Here are the recipients:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WQok_0gYA3CVT00

Simone Biles

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, winning 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. The gymnast is also an outspoken advocate on issues that are personal to her, including athletes' mental health, children in foster care and sexual assault victims.

"Everyone stops everything every time she is on camera just to watch," Biden said.

Denzel Washington

Washington is an actor, director, and producer who has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes, and the 2016 Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, he has served as the national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 25 years.

Washington, whom Biden called "one of our greatest actors in American history," has COVID and was unable to attend the ceremony. Biden said he would present the medal to Washington at a later date, "when he's able to get here."

John McCain

McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, served for decades in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and was the Republican nominee for president in 2008. McCain, who spent more than five years in captivity in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Navy, was awarded a Purple Heart with one gold star for his service. Biden has called McCain a "dear friend" and "a hero."

McCain’s widow, Cindy, who accepted the medal on his behalf, wept as Biden reminisced about his long friendship and working relationship with the Arizona Republican, even though they belonged to different parties.

"We agreed on a lot more than we disagreed on," Biden said. "We both wanted to make things better for the country."

Exclusive: Email shows Biden was set to nominate anti-abortion GOP judge on day of Supreme Court Roe ruling

Steve Jobs

Jobs, who died in 2011, was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWK7S_0gYA3CVT00

Gabrielle Giffords

Giffords, a former congresswoman from Arizona, is a survivor of gun violence and co-founder of Giffords, a nonprofit organization dedicated to gun violence prevention.

Biden described Giffords as the embodiment of "a significant American trait: Never give up" and said she is proof that Americans "will not grow numb to the epidemic of gun violence in this nation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTtv8_0gYA3CVT00

Megan Rapinoe

Rapinoe, a native of Palo Cedro in Shasta County, is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights.

In addition to her success on the soccer field, Biden said called Rapinoe "a champion for essential American truth" and the belief that "everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect."

Khizr Khan

Khan, an immigrant from Pakistan, is a Gold Star father and founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center. His son, who was an Army officer, was killed in Iraq. Khan gained national prominence after speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and became a target of Donald Trump's wrath.

'Who is that guy?': Joe Biden, Jen Psaki joke with James Corden during White House visit

Richard Trumka

Trumka, who died in August 2021, was president of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO for more than a decade, president of the United Mine Workers, and secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO. Throughout his career, he was an outspoken advocate for social and economic justice.

Fred Gray

Gray was one of the first Black members of the Alabama Legislature since Reconstruction. He was a prominent attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP, and Martin Luther King, who called him “the chief counsel for the protest movement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsr5z_0gYA3CVT00

Sandra Lindsay

Lindsay, a New York critical care nurse, was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside clinical trials. She served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Sister Simone Campbell

Campbell is a member of the Sisters of Social Service and former Executive Director of NETWORK, a Catholic social justice organization. She is also a prominent advocate for economic justice, immigration reform, and healthcare policy.

Juliet García

García is the former president of The University of Texas at Brownsville. She was the first Latina woman to serve as a college president.

Alexander Karloutsos

Karloutsos is the former Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. After over 50 years as a priest, providing counsel to several U.S. presidents, he was named by His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew as a Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

'We need to end this horror': Vice President Harris visits site of shooting in Highland Park, Ill.

Diane Nash

Nash is a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which organized some of the most important civil rights campaigns of the 20th century. She worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr., who described her as the “driving spirit in the nonviolent assault on segregation at lunch counters.”

Her activism "echoes a call of freedom around the world today," Biden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478yVn_0gYA3CVT00

Alan Simpson

Simpson served as a U.S. senator from Wyoming for 18 years. During his public service, he has been a prominent advocate on issues including campaign finance reform, responsible governance, and marriage equality.

Biden called Simpson "one of the finest men I've ever worked with" and said that, even though they didn't always agree, Simpson "has always believed in the common good and what's best for the nation."

Wilma Vaught

Brig. Gen. Wilma Vaught is one of the most decorated women in the history of the U.S. military, repeatedly breaking gender barriers as she rose through the ranks. She was one of only seven women generals in the Armed Forces when she retired in 1985.

Raúl Yzaguirre

Yzaguirre is a civil rights advocate who served as CEO and president of National Council of La Raza – now known as UnidosUS – for 30 years. He also served as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Obama.

Contributing: Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight; Michael Collins, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Read more: Woody Williams, last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, to lie in honor at US Capitol

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Palo Cedro’s Megan Rapinoe, 16 others

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Conservative pundits mock Brittney Griner in ‘idiotic’ attacks over her anti-national anthem stance

Conservatives are slamming Brittney Griner for her 2020 comments about removing the national anthem from WNBA games and some are even comparing her to those jailed after the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Ms Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to 10 years in prison.The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial, as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibility of being released.“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was...
NBA
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
City
Palo Cedro, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
647
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy