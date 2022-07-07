ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville man charged with murder after child dies

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SZWL_0gYA33eB00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with murder after his stepson died.

Desreon Harris has been charged with an open count of murder after his stepson, Noah Austin, 2, died on June 25. Harris was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

Jacksonville police responded on June 22 at 7:32 p.m. to 301 Village Dr., Apt. 11C in reference to an unresponsive child. Officers began life-saving measures along with Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and Onslow County EMS. The child was then transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and then to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he passed away.

Detectives said members of the Jacksonville Police Department Special Victims Unit investigated the case. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives issued charged against Harris.

No details were released on why the child died.

“Even though an arrest has already been made in this case, our detectives are continuing to follow up on additional leads. We ask that anyone who has any information on this case to please contact us,” said Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke.

Contact Detective J. Parrish at (910)938-6521 or email at jparrish@jacksonvillenc.gov . Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Man killed in early-morning crash in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Morehead City early Sunday. Fire and EMS responded to U.S. Hwy. 70 and Fourth Street around 2 a.m. to a report of a crash, according to Morehead City Public Information Officer Alizé Proisy. Witnesses said the man who was […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Family says Hedgepeth making progress after crash despite setbacks

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing to make some overall progress despite recent setbacks after being in a serious motorcycle crash last month. The Beaufort County Emergency Services director was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle in western Pitt County on June 20. He has been at ECU Health Greenville during the recovery process. […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Family: ‘Carnie has had a good day today’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s Emergency Services director had another positive report it shared to social media on Saturday. The family of Carnie Hedgepeth said he continues to crack his eyes open and that his body is reacting positively to his medicine. The overall recovery process continues since his crash with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
WNCT

Chocowinity gets new ambulance thanks to Kidwell

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Chocowinity is celebrating a new addition. They rolled out a brand new EMS ambulance truck that was obtained in large part to state Rep. Keith Kidwell. The new truck has been needed for a while, and after 10 years of waiting, EMS Captain Brandon Elks said this will […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Early voting begins in New Bern, other parts of NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early in-person voting began on Thursday for the July 26 local elections for positions to serve in over a dozen North Carolina municipalities or counties. Voters in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Hickory, Mooresville and Sanford are choosing mayors, city council members, or both. Mayors Vi Lyles...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Post 39 advances to Area 1 East finals

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball playoff action, Pitt County Post 39 punched its ticket to the Area 1 East Championship with an 8-7 win over Kinston Post 43 on Friday. Cameron Greenway, Colbert Watkins and Andrew Wallen logged two hits apiece for Pitt County, which won the best-of-three series 2-0. Pitt County […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

DSS director says four-day workweek trial is increasing productivity, morale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s Department of Social Services has been approved for a 90-day pilot program to test out a four-day workweek. “The four-day work week is a win-win for the city, county and employees,” said Augustine Frazer, Pitt County’s interim DSS director. The DSS has two groups participating in the program. Group […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Jacksonville Fire#Onslow County Ems#Onslow Memorial Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Tar-Pamlico ends its clean-water streak

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Five sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, ending the river’s clean-water streak. “Heavy, flashy rains have brought concentrated pollutants into certain areas of the waterway, which is expected during heavy rains,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed for a […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Hard work paying off for LLSWS host Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second straight year, the Little League Softball World Series will be held at Elm Street Park in Greenville. And for the first time ever, Pitt County will be represented. The Pitt County All-Star Team came up one win short of the state championship last year. “They had a goal […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tea and fashion show to come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to strike a pose. On Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Deacon Purvis Cohens Fellowship Hall will be hosting a Tea & Fashion Show at Trinity on the Campus of Holy Reinity UHCA in Greenville. One ticket is $5 on the Cash app...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Cape Carteret hosting second annual Watermelon Festival

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – The Second Annual Watermelon Festival is making another splash. For melon lovers along the coast, the town of Cape Carteret is hosting its second annual Watermelon Festival this weekend. There will be 60 vendors, 14 food trucks, and two bands playing music throughout the afternoon. Let’s Go Out! Festivals and […]
CAPE CARTERET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Living Local: New Bern and the Art Walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT’s month-long look at Eastern North Carolina continues in New Bern. Living Local is our monthlong series where we are highlighting one place each weekday in Eastern North Carolina. The ArtWalk has been a tradition in New Bern since 2006, with each month bringing new art from local artists as […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Marlins, Tobs drop Friday contests

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs both came up short in Friday’s Coastal Plain League play. The Marlins (24-9) dropped an 8-3 decision to the Wilmington Sharks (15-17). The Sharks used a five-run eighth inning to break open a 3-3 game. The Marlins had tied the game after scoring twice in the seventh.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

ENC one step closer to potential passenger rail system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is now one step closer to getting its first passenger rail system. Rep. Brian Farkas announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation is funding the $250,000 Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. “The feasibility study will allow the community and state to work together to look at the impact […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Marlins win ahead of All-Star game; Tobs fall

HAMPTON, Va. – In the final game before the All-Star break, the Morehead City Marlins mounted a four-run comeback to best the Peninsula Pilots 5-4 on Saturday. The Marlins (25-9) scored first on a Mason Maners RBI single in the top of the third. However starting pitcher Peter Allegro coughed up two runs in the bottom of the frame to put the Pilots (14-19) ahead.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy