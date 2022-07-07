ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

16-year-old involved in Glendale police shooting released from custody

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blRP4_0gYA2AmE00

The 16-year-old who was taken into custody after Glendale police fatally shot a 15-year-old on Wednesday near 63rd Avenue and West Citrus Way has been released without charges.

According to Glendale police, both teens were inside a vehicle that police said was stolen.

On Wednesday, police said that when officers found them and approached the vehicle, the 15-year-old driver told them there was a gun inside the car.

Officers warned him not to reach for the gun as they were attempting to arrest him outside of the car, but police said the teen struggled during his arrest and reached into the car for the weapon. At that point, an undercover officer not wearing a body camera shot the teen, Glendale Police spokesperson Sgt. Randy Stewart said.

On Thursday, Tiffany Ngalula, a spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department, said that they were "unsure at this time if the boy was ever pulled out of the vehicle by police, as initially stated.

It is unclear how many times he was shot.

Emergency personnel gave the teen CPR before taking him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old who was taken into police custody without incident has been released without charges, according to Buckeye police.

Their identities were not released given they are minors, police said.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to Glendale police.

Police said a weapon was found inside the car.

At least one other officer did have a body camera on and nearby building cameras will be examined by police, Stewart said. The Buckeye Police Department will carry out an independent investigation into the incident, he said.

Ngalula said on Thursday the detective who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol in police shootings.

Ngalula added that a critical incident video featuring snippets of body-camera footage would be made available upon department approval.

Republic reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez contributed to this report.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 16-year-old involved in Glendale police shooting released from custody

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man shot and killed in Phoenix near I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead on a road early Sunday morning near Interstate 17 in Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call around 3:20 a.m. about a shooting near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers found a man lying on the road when they...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man wanted for setting north Phoenix apartment complex on fire

PHOENIX - Police are searching for an arson suspect who set fire to an apartment complex under construction in north Phoenix, causing $7 million in damages. The alleged arson happened just before midnight on May 29 at 25th Street and Bell Road. The suspect was seen walking into the fenced...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix charter school principal arrested for second DUI since 2016

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix charter school principal was arrested after investigators say she was caught drinking and driving on Thursday. Jennifer Cavalcant, principal of Freedom Academy Charter, was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI. Police say Cavalcant also had a prior DUI in 2016. Just before 4:30...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Stewart
12 News

Shooting leaves man injured after incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is left injured after a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night. Phoenix officers responded to a call near 35th and Dunlap avenues for a man who was shot by a unknown male suspect. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Brooke Salerno safely found by Phoenix Police

MESA, Ariz. — On Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported that 22-year-old Brooke Salerno had been safely found, and was in good condition. According to a report from the MCSO on Saturday, Brooke had been seen leaving a home in the area on foot at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jul. 9. She was heading northbound on Ellsworth Road.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#West Citrus Way#Glendale Police
AZFamily

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man set on fire with gasoline outside of a Glendale Circle K store

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is recovering at the Maricopa County Burn Unit after being set on fire with gasoline outside of a Circle K in Glendale. Glendale police say early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K at 59th and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived and found Blake Angerer fully engulfed in flames. When authorities arrived, witnesses were trying to put out the fire by pouring water over Angerer.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AZFamily

Family members of teen boy shot by Glendale police heartbroken

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
AZFamily

Body of woman who was shot found in canal in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made on Tuesday morning when a woman was found shot and dead in a canal in east Phoenix. Police received a call of an injured person near 32nd Street and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m. When officers got there, they found the woman’s body in the canal. Detectives are trying to figure out who the victim is and how she ended up in the canal.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy