Wiles turning 106 years old on July 10

She was born in Hartsville to Maude and William Schnitzer, and was the second oldest of five children.

She graduated from Kent State University with a degree in education, going on to teach in several systems in Ohio. She met her husband of 50 years, Sylvan L. Wiles, at Kent State University. She tells the story of being married, keeping it a secret because at that time you could not teach if you were married. However, teachers were needed because of the World War II, so she was allowed to continue, even after her father, who was superintendent of the school system, found out!

Miriam and Sylvan had three children, Carolyn, Kathleen and Kenneth, instilling in them the importance of family values and education. Miriam has 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren with a new one expected any day.