Things to do in Pueblo July 8-14: Cannabis event, car show, drum circle and Cirque Italia

 3 days ago
Friday, July 8

710 Oil Fest

Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St., 7:30-10 p.m. | This cannabis celebration event will feature the Colorado CannaBus, live music, brand exhibitions, swag, prizes, a cash bar and food trucks. Free admission starts at 7 p.m. and the event runs until 10:30 p.m.

VIP admission begins at 6 p.m. and costs $25. VIP access includes a swag bag and free well drinks from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Eighth Annual Rumble at the Rosemount Classic and Antique Car Show

Rosemount Museum, 419 W. 14th St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free car show will feature antique, classic, muscle cars, hot rods and motorcycles from throughout Southern Colorado. The “Rumble” will take place at noon when all participants will fire up their engines.

Participants are encouraged to arrive dressed in vintage clothing. There will be coloring and prizes for children as well as free snow cones.

The museum will be open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at a discounted price of $4 per adult or $2 per child ages 6 to 18. Food and beverages will be available.

Registration for cars to be included in the show is free and begins at 8 a.m. Call 719-545-5290 for details.

Sunday, July 10

Drum Circle

Pueblo City Park, 800 Goodnight Ave., 5:30 p.m. | Bring your drums, tambourines, didgeridoos, singing bowls or other percussion instruments and gather for a community drum circle. All skill levels are welcome and encouraged for this family-friendly event. Drum circle will be located between the playground and the City Park Rides behind the bathroom area in the grass.

Monday, July 11

Food Truck Monday

Latino Chamber of Commerce, 215 S. Victoria Ave., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Visit the chamber and try the food of Creole Magnolias food truck.

Thursday, July 14

Poetry Night at the Analogue

Analogue Books and Records, 216 N. Main St., 7-9 p.m. | Authors Richard Vargaz, who penned "How a Civilization Begins," and Juliana Aragón-Fatula, writer of "Red Canyon Falling on Churches," will offer live poetry readings, laughs and thought-provoking prose.

Admission is free. Autographed books will be offered for sale.

Cirque Italia's 1950s-themed show

Under the blue and white tent at the Pueblo Mall parking lot, 3429 Dillon Drive, 7:30 p.m. | Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit will transport audience members to a time when Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern. The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and many other countries.

Master jugglers, low wire acts, dazzling contortion, trampoline antics and even a wheel of death will be among the entertainment for all ages. Tickets run from $10 to $50.

The box office is open on site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, or until 9 p.m. on show days. Tickets also can be purchased online at cirqueitalia.com/tickets, or via call or text to 941-704-8572. The company will also respond to text messages.

Additional shows take place July 15-17.

