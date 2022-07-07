At the Table newsletter: Boca's newest brunch. Best mango pie. Dim sum Sundays.

Boca's newest brunch. Best mango pie. Dim sum Sundays coming soon.

The stream of local dining news has yet to slow down, even in mid-July, when it seems like everyone is out of town or doing their best to dodge the swelter. So, even when I'm living vicariously through my friends' travel snapshots from Barcelona, Oslo and other faraway cities, I'm reminded there's much to do, eat and look forward to in PB County.

Here’s what I mean:

Good eats

Miss Marsha’s Original Mango Pie. Jewell Bistro’s dessert queen Marsha Kerprich has once again seized the local mango harvest. She’s putting the backyard fruit to splendid use in her killer Florida Mango Pies. She uses fresh mangoes for the filling, and fresh, sweet mangoes is what you taste.

The funky bistro, where Marsha’s husband Dak is chef/owner, is accepting pie orders via email at missmarshas@gmail.com. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. You can pick up the pies at Jewell or ask about their delivery options.

The mango pie, which serves about eight to ten, costs $42. It shares the pie menu with Miss Marsha’s other confections, which include banana-coconut pie, brown butter pear bars and hazelnut chocolate tart (all priced from $38 to $42 each).

Jewell Bistro is a cash-only restaurant at 830 N. Dixie Hwy in Lake Worth Beach, TheJewell.menu. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations for parties of four or fewer are accepted via email at eat@thejewell.menu.

Food happenings

Spruzzo’s Mediterranean spree. The rooftop bar and restaurant atop The Ben hotel promises to transport you to the Mediterranean every Monday starting July 11 and running through Aug. 29.

The a la carte “Mediterranean Monday” menu includes starters, main dishes and desserts. Prices are expected to range from $70 to $100 per diner.

When you order at least two dishes from the special Monday menu, you’ll get a “passport” and the chance to win some hotel perks. Those who order the menu for the full eight weeks get a free rooftop cabana rental, a $150 food and beverage card and a bottle of Champagne. Those who order the menu during four visits get a $75 gift card for Spruzzo that’s good through the end of the year.

The special menus are offered Mondays from 11 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Spruzzo at The Ben: 251 N. Narcissus Ave., 561-461-0050, SpruzzoWestPalm.com

New brunch at Corvina. This newish spot in Boca Raton rolls out a new, a la carte brunch on Sunday and, yes, there will be a bloody mary bar and bottomless mimosas.

Plenty of decadence on the food menu as well: Creamy cheese grits with Key West pink shrimp, tasso and sherry sauce ($16). A Chesapeake-inspired eggs benny with crab cakes and Old Bay hollandaise ($23). French toast that starts with Cuban bread and is finished with a New Orleans-style bananas foster sauce and toasted pecans ($13). Eggs with butter-poached lobster ($28). Plus huevos rancheros, customizable omelets, eggs shakshuka, house-made granola and other options.

The Sunday brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Corvina Seafood Grill: 110 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, 561-206-0066, CorvinaBocaRaton.com

Coming up

Blackbird. The partners behind Jupiter's Papichulo Tacos plan to open an upscale, eastern/southeastern Asian-inspired restaurant just around the corner. Blackbird will slip into the former Shipwreck Bar and Grille’s two-story space sometime in September, according to a restaurant rep.

Partners Scott Frielich (Subculture Group), Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) and Cleve Mash (Clematis Social) have teamed with with veteran executive chef Tim Nickey, whose career includes leading the kitchen at Miami Beach’s China Grill and Miami’s Komodo by David Grutman.

The revamped structure will offer 5,500 square feet of space to accommodate three dining areas, two cocktail bars and a second-floor, al fresco area that offers views of the Jupiter Lighthouse as well as the Loxahatchee River.

“We saw the opportunity to breathe new life into it and introduce a progressive gastronomy experience that has been unexplored in North Palm Beach until now,” Frielich said via news release.

Blackbird’s working menu includes dim sum bites, Shanghai soup dumplings, Szechuan ribs presented tableside in a smoky effect beneath a glass dome, Australian wagyu tomahawk steaks, sweet-sour pork with dragon fruit and pineapple, among other options.

Expect creative and modernized cocktails, Japanese sakes and Old World wines.

Planned hours and events include dinner daily (from 4 p.m.), a dim sum Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a live deejay on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Blackbird: 1511 N. Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter; on Instagram @blackbirdjupiter

Tap 42, the craft beer-loving brand born in South Florida, announced it would open a restaurant at The Gardens Mall next year.

Raising Cane’s, a Louisiana-founded chain focused on hand-battered chicken tenders, is coming to Royal Palm Beach sometime this fall.

Have a wonderful weekend!