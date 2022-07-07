ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

At the Table newsletter: Boca's newest brunch. Best mango pie. Dim sum Sundays.

By Liz Balmaseda, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwC2T_0gYA1m9v00

Boca's newest brunch. Best mango pie. Dim sum Sundays coming soon.

The stream of local dining news has yet to slow down, even in mid-July, when it seems like everyone is out of town or doing their best to dodge the swelter. So, even when I'm living vicariously through my friends' travel snapshots from Barcelona, Oslo and other faraway cities, I'm reminded there's much to do, eat and look forward to in PB County.

Here’s what I mean:

Good eats

Miss Marsha’s Original Mango Pie. Jewell Bistro’s dessert queen Marsha Kerprich has once again seized the local mango harvest. She’s putting the backyard fruit to splendid use in her killer Florida Mango Pies. She uses fresh mangoes for the filling, and fresh, sweet mangoes is what you taste.

The funky bistro, where Marsha’s husband Dak is chef/owner, is accepting pie orders via email at missmarshas@gmail.com. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. You can pick up the pies at Jewell or ask about their delivery options.

The mango pie, which serves about eight to ten, costs $42. It shares the pie menu with Miss Marsha’s other confections, which include banana-coconut pie, brown butter pear bars and hazelnut chocolate tart (all priced from $38 to $42 each).

  • Jewell Bistro is a cash-only restaurant at 830 N. Dixie Hwy in Lake Worth Beach, TheJewell.menu. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations for parties of four or fewer are accepted via email at eat@thejewell.menu.

Food happenings

Spruzzo’s Mediterranean spree. The rooftop bar and restaurant atop The Ben hotel promises to transport you to the Mediterranean every Monday starting July 11 and running through Aug. 29.

The a la carte “Mediterranean Monday” menu includes starters, main dishes and desserts. Prices are expected to range from $70 to $100 per diner.

When you order at least two dishes from the special Monday menu, you’ll get a “passport” and the chance to win some hotel perks. Those who order the menu for the full eight weeks get a free rooftop cabana rental, a $150 food and beverage card and a bottle of Champagne. Those who order the menu during four visits get a $75 gift card for Spruzzo that’s good through the end of the year.

The special menus are offered Mondays from 11 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

New brunch at Corvina. This newish spot in Boca Raton rolls out a new, a la carte brunch on Sunday and, yes, there will be a bloody mary bar and bottomless mimosas.

Plenty of decadence on the food menu as well: Creamy cheese grits with Key West pink shrimp, tasso and sherry sauce ($16). A Chesapeake-inspired eggs benny with crab cakes and Old Bay hollandaise ($23). French toast that starts with Cuban bread and is finished with a New Orleans-style bananas foster sauce and toasted pecans ($13). Eggs with butter-poached lobster ($28). Plus huevos rancheros, customizable omelets, eggs shakshuka, house-made granola and other options.

The Sunday brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Coming up

Blackbird. The partners behind Jupiter's Papichulo Tacos plan to open an upscale, eastern/southeastern Asian-inspired restaurant just around the corner. Blackbird will slip into the former Shipwreck Bar and Grille’s two-story space sometime in September, according to a restaurant rep.

Partners Scott Frielich (Subculture Group), Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) and Cleve Mash (Clematis Social) have teamed with with veteran executive chef Tim Nickey, whose career includes leading the kitchen at Miami Beach’s China Grill and Miami’s Komodo by David Grutman.

The revamped structure will offer 5,500 square feet of space to accommodate three dining areas, two cocktail bars and a second-floor, al fresco area that offers views of the Jupiter Lighthouse as well as the Loxahatchee River.

“We saw the opportunity to breathe new life into it and introduce a progressive gastronomy experience that has been unexplored in North Palm Beach until now,” Frielich said via news release.

Blackbird’s working menu includes dim sum bites, Shanghai soup dumplings, Szechuan ribs presented tableside in a smoky effect beneath a glass dome, Australian wagyu tomahawk steaks, sweet-sour pork with dragon fruit and pineapple, among other options.

Expect creative and modernized cocktails, Japanese sakes and Old World wines.

Planned hours and events include dinner daily (from 4 p.m.), a dim sum Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a live deejay on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tap 42, the craft beer-loving brand born in South Florida, announced it would open a restaurant at The Gardens Mall next year.

Raising Cane’s, a Louisiana-founded chain focused on hand-battered chicken tenders, is coming to Royal Palm Beach sometime this fall.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Burger Battle Returns! Saturday, July 16, 2022

“AGrilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!. Summer is here. The crowds are shorter and the days are hotter. And the grills are firin’ up again, as the area’s top chefs strut their stuff for your food-loving delight at the 9h Annual Boca Burger Battle. After taking a hiatus due to the shutdown, the fan favorite affair takes is finally back – and it happens THIS SATURDAY, July 16 in Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton. Don’t miss this Burgerlicious experience to taste the best burgers and other grilled sensations, as top chefs from Boca and beyond vie for the coveted Golden Burger Trophy. A panel of hungry Grill Master Judges will select their pick for “Best Grill Master,” and all festival goers (like you!) get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Children’s Giving Foundation.
BOCA RATON, FL
travelexperta.com

Oceans 234 Brunch in Deerfield: Put it at the Top of Your List

Did you know that brunch can be one of the most interesting meals offered by restaurants? Breakfast is probably one of the most favorite meals and when it is infused with lunch this gives the chef complete freedom to create meals that you wouldn’t normally have. And when this takes place in restaurants like Oceans 234 in Deerfield, which are already making incredible gastronomical dishes, you can bet you will be surprised!
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
parklandtalk.com

Park Summit Senior Living Community Coral Springs

Since 1984, Park Summit, is the only rental retirement community in the heart of Coral Springs offering both Independent and Assisted Living. Our lush campus feels like living in a park, yet with all the amenities of the city close at hand. In just minutes, you could be strolling The Walk, South Florida’s premier destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Mango, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Restaurants
City
Boca Raton, FL
InsideHook

A Hotel Insider on Where to Meet Singles, Get a Cup of Coffee and Get Into Trouble in Fort Lauderdale

Looking to make the most of a trip to Fort Lauderdale? This city-by-the-beach has tons to offer, if you know where to search — which is why we asked Philipp Drachenberg, guest experience manager at the gorgeous Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale for all his best recommendations. Just opened in March, the chic new hotel has interiors by Tara Bernerd, whose portfolio suitably emphasizes her experience with yachts — think gleaming wood, soft colors and lots of warm textures. (It’s beautiful.)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Iconic 1950's-style diner closing in Delray Beach

A nostalgic restaurant in Delray Beach is closing shop Sunday after 32 years of service. The owner of Ellie's 50's Diner said the restaurant is a victim of the times: inflation, labor costs and supply-chain issues. With its iconic pink 1957 Chevrolet and neon sign, the diner has been a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Spice 2022: List of Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice returns in August with prix-fixe discounts at some of the area's finest restaurants. Miami Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30, is back for its 21st year. The program, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, was originally designed to lure tourists to Miami. This...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Grutman
What Now Miami

Häagen-Dazs to Open a Special Location in Boca Raton

A Häagen-Dazs ice cream and ice cream cake shop will be opening at 1200 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. What Now Miami spoke with the owner, Robert Tanner, for more information about this location. He said that this new location will have the typical Häagen-Dazs menu but it will be a neighborhood location featuring Häagen-Dazs gourmet ice cream cakes. He says that he is “very excited about bringing ice cream cakes to the community.” There will even be a cake display in the front of the store to draw in customers.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Fizzyland, FlockFest, Sammy Hagar on Lake Boca, Delray brunch, new Hard Rock sports bar

On Saturday, downtown Fort Lauderdale will be the setting for Fizzyland, a celebration of the latest ignominious assault on manhood known as the seltzer. Beginning at noon, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale’s inaugural Spritz and Seltzer Festival is an all-day party that will feature live music and more than 30 brands of the bubbly potion that has turned many of my acquaintances into a tribe of zombie ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Sunday Brunch#Mangoes#The Pie#A La Carte#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Original Mango Pie#Florida Mango Pies
floridavacationers.com

19 Best & Fun Things to do in Pompano Beach

Looking for the best Things to do in Pompano Beach?. Located just north of Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is not only known for its beautiful sandy beaches and magnificent waves, it is also a cultural hub where you’ll find everything from cultural centers and nature reserves to amphitheaters and flea markets. Had enough culture for one day, pull out those clubs and play 18 rounds at the world-famous Greg Norman Signature Pines Course?
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: South PMP Bar & Kitchen in Pompano Beach; Playa Bowls in Coral Springs

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon South PMP Bar & Kitchen, Pompano Beach If Jet Runway Café is owner Mike Linder’s love letter to aviation and YOT Bar & Kitchen is his mash note to the sea, then his newest restaurant, South PMP, is securely on terra firma. Linder’s ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Intracoastal mansion sells for $28.5 million, setting sales record

A 13,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, which has been on the market several times, and last listed for $35 million, has been sold to an unidentified European buyer for $28.5 million. The mansion, located in the exclusive and gated Sagamore Cove community in Las Olas Isles, sold for about $4 million...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
point2homes.com

137 Macfarlane Drive, Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, FL, 33483

Charming Beach Cottage in central Delray Beach. NO Monthly FEES. Live by The Beach and Atlantic Avenue at the same time. Lots of light in this house, Brick Pavers, Side Patio and a back yard ready for Fido and a barbecue, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Crown Molding, Updated Interior. Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Pet friendly! 2+ Parking Spaces No Association fees! Move in ready.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

5 shoe styles everyone in Miami definitely needs to own

Miami locals need these shoe styles to make their lives easier and more comfortable. 5 recommendations for the best shoe styles to own in Miami:. Living in Miami means you've got to have a great collection of footwear and outfits that are not only practical and suited to the weather and environment but also stylish. After all, you'll want to keep the most fashionable yet practical shoes in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Architectural Digest

Christian Slater Lists Old Spanish-Style Miami Home for $3.95 Million

Actor and film producer Christian Slater has listed his longtime home in the Coconut Grove area of Miami for $3.95 million. The abode includes four bedrooms and spans 3,370 square feet, and is described in the listing as “Italian-inspired,” though it boasts all the trappings of an Old Spanish style house, including arched doorways and terra cotta roof tiles. The actor's property features a scenic outdoor space, surrounded by palm trees, greenery, which provides a sense of privacy. Slater originally purchased the property for $2.21 million in 2013.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy