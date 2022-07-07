ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida releases school grades for the first time since COVID hit. How did PBC schools fare?

By Giuseppe Sabella, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

The state Education Department has released grades for Palm Beach County schools for the first time in two years, after COVID-19 brought the statewide grading system to a halt.

Before the pandemic, Florida assigned an annual grade to every public school, along with an overall grade for each school district, based on state assessments, graduation rates and other factors. Statewide grades came to a halt in 2020 and were optional last year, when Palm Beach County chose to forgo the grading at most schools.

The process resumed throughout Florida this year, and the Palm Beach County School District maintained its A rating, while the grades at individual schools varied, according to the data released Thursday afternoon.

Palm Beach, Miami-Dade only districts to achieve A grade

Of the seven largest school districts in Florida, only Palm Beach and Miami-Dade achieved A's, while the rest — Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Orange and Pinellas — earned B's.

At the campus level, most of Palm Beach County's public schools — including charter schools — achieved between an A and a C, while a handful received D's and one charter school earned an F.

The individual school results, including charters, were:

  • 71 A grades.
  • 40 B grades.
  • 68 C grades.
  • Nine D grades.
  • One F grade.

Bright Futures Academy, a charter school in Palm Beach Gardens, received the lone F, dropping from the C grade it earned in 2019.

Another half a dozen schools, most of them charters, dropped from A grades in 2019 to C grades this year:

  • Lake Park Elementary
  • Wynnebrook Elementary
  • Renaissance Charter School at Wellington
  • Franklin Academy Boynton Beach
  • Franklin Academy Palm Beach Gardens
  • Montessori Academy of Early Enrichment

Conversely, Hidden Oaks K-8, a district-operated school in Lake Worth, jumped from a C to an A.

While pandemic losses remain, Palm Beach County students improve on math, English tests

PBC School Board: Three candidates push for Debra Robinson's open seat

Two schools received grades for the first time, including Olympus International Academy, a new charter school in Boca Raton, which earned a B.

When looking at all public schools, including charters, 18 campuses saw their grades increase, while 52 decreased and 117 remained the same, according to a review by The Palm Beach Post.

When looking only at traditional campuses, a term that excludes charter, alternative and ESE schools, the results varied among elementary, middle and high schools, the district reported:

  • Among the district’s traditional high schools, 85% achieved an A or B, an increase of 17 percentage points from 2019.
  • Among the middle schools, 53% achieved an A or B, a decrease of 3 percentage points from 2019.
  • Among the elementary schools, 59% achieved an A or B, a decrease of nearly 11 percentage points from 2019.

The Education Department marked another nine schools — two charters and seven district-operated — as "incomplete."

"There are several reasons for being listed by the State as incomplete, including a participation rate below 95%, student exams that may still be unaccounted for, or other unresolved matters," the district said in a news release. "The District is currently working with the State to determine the cause in each case."

Use the tool below to look up the 2022 grades for each local campus.

Post data reporter Chris Persaud contributed to this story.

Giuseppe Sabella is an education reporter at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at gsabella@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida releases school grades for the first time since COVID hit. How did PBC schools fare?

