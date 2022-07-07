ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Duval County Schools maintains B grade from state, sees rise in A, B and C schools

By Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
Duval County Public Schools saw a rise in A and B and C-rated schools during the 2021-22 school year compared to three years ago, a new state report shows.

All Duval schools that were struggling under state standards have shown enough improvement this year to no longer be considered at risk of closing.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Education released its annual school and district grade overview. It marks the first full school grade data release since 2018-19 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Duval County, the school district maintained its B grade for the seventh year straight — last year the district opted out of receiving a grade citing COVID-19, but an unofficial calculation by the Times-Union showed it would have received a B.

See how your Duval school did: School grades are out for 2021-22. Here's how each school did.

School grades 2020-21:Duval Schools opted out of a district grade in 2020-21 — we tabulated it ourselves

School grades 2018-19:Duval school grade is B, schools earning A's are up by 12

“Our leadership at the school level, our teachers, our support staff, our district administrators, and our employees all came together for one goal: to ensure that our students are receiving a high-quality education,” Superintendent Diana Greene said in a press release. “Our school grades prove that is what we did. Even in the midst of the challenges we faced, we continued to show improvement.”

Across the school district, individual schools mostly improved or maintained their performance compared to 2019, when grades were last measured in full.

Of the district's 177 schools, which includes charter, alternative and virtual schools, 44 — or 24 percent — received an A this year. In 2019, 54 (31 percent) received an A.

In total, the percentage of passing schools — which received an A, B or C — increased from 88 percent in 2019 to 93 percent this school year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic's impacts on the school year and potential learning retention, schools and districts could opt-in or opt-out of getting a letter grade for the 2020-21 academic year. Duval Schools was among the districts that opted out. In the 2019-20 school year, grades were not released at all.

Westview, Pinedale, Pearson see big increases

Data released by the state shows that 24 schools increased at least one letter grade between the 2018-19 school year and 2021-22 school year.

Notable improvements from 2019 to now include:

• Westview K-8: D to B

• West Riverside Elementary: C to A

• Pinedale Elementary: D to B

• Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary: D to B

A school's grade is compiled based on components including achievement, learning gains, graduation rate and college and career acceleration according to the Department of Education.

22 Duval schools receive a D or F grade

Eighteen Duval schools received D's. Four received F's. Of the schools that received D's or F's this year, 10 of them — or 45 percent — are charter schools.

Schools with F's this year are:

• Grand Park Career Center

• Wayman Academy of the Arts

• Somerset Academy-Elementary, Eagle Campus

• Youth Development Center

In 2019, 21 schools received a D, including three charter schools, and two received F's.

Three of the school district's underperforming elementary schools, which were at risk of eventually being shut down if they did not improve this year, all met the required grade increases needed to continue to be operated by the school district.

Susie E. Tolbert, Ramona Boulevard and George Washington Carver all received passing C grades this year, which means they've exited what the state refers to as turnaround status.

Throughout North Florida, all the school district's earned the same grades this year they would have received unofficially last year and officially in 2019: Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties received A's, Baker got a B and Putnam, a C.

Emily Bloch is a youth culture and education reporter for The Florida Times-Union. Follow her on Twitter or email her. Sign up for her newsletter.

