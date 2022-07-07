ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

High school football recruiting: Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb commits to Florida

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

Treyaun Webb is ready to chomp in the Swamp.

Trinity Christian four-star running back Webb added to a banner Thursday for Florida recruiting , committing to the Gators in an afternoon that saw Billy Napier's squad pick up a top quarterback and running back.

Webb announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, only minutes after Nease quarterback Marcus Stokes had flipped from Penn State to Florida.

Webb had previously committed to Oklahoma, but de-committed following the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley from the Sooners to USC.

He announced his top five through the USA Today Sports Network in March, eventually selecting the Gators ahead of Baylor, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Listed at 6-1, 205 pounds, Webb is rated as a four-star prospect by multiple national recruiting analysts. The 247Sports composite lists Webb as a top-five running back nationwide in the 2023 class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJ8OE_0gYA1UDj00

A key backfield contributor for Trinity Christian since he broke out as an eighth-grader with a 94-yard touchdown against Bolles, Webb fought through two-plus years of injury battles to shine at his brightest in the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Webb rushed for 856 yards during the postseason last November and December, including 173 yards in the Class 2A state title game against Champagnat Catholic to bring the Conquerors their ninth state championship under longtime coach Verlon Dorminey.

Entering his senior year, Webb has rushed for 2,371 yards at Trinity, with 27 touchdowns and an average of 7.4 yards per carry. He has also seen action at defensive back and,  earlier in his Conquerors career, as a kick returner.

He had gone on an official visit to Gainesville in the first week of June. He would join two former Trinity teammates on the Gators roster in offensive lineman Austin Barber and wide receiver Marcus Burke, who both lined up with Webb on the 2020 state champion team.

The Gators now have 11 committed players in the class of 2023, including three from Northeast Florida: Webb, Stokes and Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson, who committed to the school on June 27. Florida had signed only one scholarship player from the Jacksonville area, Bolles edge rusher Jack Pyburn, in the previous class.

Florida now has eight players ranked at four stars in the 247Sports composite, moving into the top 10 nationwide in number of prospects at four or more stars. The only schools with more are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football recruiting: Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb commits to Florida

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Enrollee Profile: TE Arlis Boardingham

School: Birmingham (Calif.) On3 Consensus Ranking: Three-star, No. 542 (national), No. 19 (position, ATH) The cherry on top of Billy Napier's transition class. Getting into the race for Boardingham late in the process, Florida utilized the previously established connection between the California native and former USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

Florida Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: PG Trey Bonham

There's an uncharacteristic buzz surrounding Florida basketball in the summer months. Seeing drastic turnover occur from top to bottom — with head coach Mike White, his assistants and four starters departing from Gainesville — the University of Florida brought in San Francisco head coach Todd Golden to take over at the helm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

WR Andy Jean Places Florida Gators in Top 5

As expected considering he named the program his leader just a couple of weeks ago, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean included the Florida Gators in his top five schools on Saturday alongside Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. Jean spoke very highly of Florida following his official...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Florida Education
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Georgia State
AllGators

Florida Gators Staff, Players React to Dual-Commit Thursday

It's an exciting time in Gainesville. Just a couple of weeks after a disappointing outcome with Miami Hurricanes commit quarterback Jaden Rashada, the Florida Gators landed a QB they might not have realized they could with QB Marcus Stokes (Nease, Fla.) flipping from Penn State to Florida not long after he officially received an offer from the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
sfcollege.edu

Saint of Santa Fe | Dominic Perry

Dominic Perry, A.S. Computer Information Technology, Class of 2021. Recipient of the 2018 Veteran Bridge Scholarship and the Board of Trustees Scholarship. “In previous jobs that lacked onsite IT personnel, I was usually the go-to person when it comes to computer issues due to my technical knowledge. From setting up new computers out of the box, figuring out minor software issues, router configurations, and helping coworkers solve the age-old question “why can’t I get Wi-Fi”? So naturally, you would think that I was always interested in pursuing a career in this field.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tallahassee-based organization gives away dozens of backpacks at Gainesville store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Tallahassee based organization gave away school supplies at a sporting goods store in Gainesville just weeks before school is set to begin again. GameTime Prep partnered with Florida Kidcare to give out 100 backpacks at the Hibbett Sports on Archer Road in Gainesville on Saturday. All but three bags were given out over a perod of three hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
mainstreetdailynews.com

GFR event celebrates new candidates

Eight Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) first responder candidates officially committed to serving the City of Gainesville during a signing ceremony in front of family and friends on July 1. The event took place at the City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center right before the start of a monthly midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors conspired with the school district, violating Sunshine Laws, to violate state policies on masks and quarantine for students

It is time for UF Health and Shands employees to end their reign over our public school district. A number of high-profile UF doctors conspired with Alachua County Public Schools employees to form a medical advisory committee without proper public notice or transparency and later encouraged board members to break the law that prohibited forced masking in schools. These doctors continue to give the appearance of their influence by financially donating to District 5 candidate Prescott Cowles, the same person who coordinated the secret committee meetings.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Recruiting#Christian#American Football#Highschoolsports#Trinity#Gators#Nease#Sooners#Usc#Baylor
WCJB

Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. when a Tesla driving into the rest area on I-75 near Paynes Prairie crashed into a Walmart tractor-trailer. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Tesla entered the southbound rest area and ran into the back of a parked semi-truck. The 66-year-old woman driving the car and the 67-year-old man in the passenger seat were killed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Q & A with the candidates

Editor’s Note: Leading up to the 2022 primary and general elections, we’ll be asking candidates to weigh in regularly on a question related to the office they seek. The candidates are given almost a week to respond to the questions in writing. We ask that the candidates keep their answers under 250 words, and we do not edit them at all.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Shots fired at Gainesville community center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after shots were fired at a community center Friday evening. UPDATE: No injuries after a shooting outside the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. Officers say the shooting happened after 6:00 p.m. at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center on Northeast 8th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
WCJB

Two people injured after Sunday shooting in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are okay, but suffering from gun shot wounds after an early morning shooting Sunday morning. Gainesville police officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. to find two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred on Southwest 26th Terrace. Officers also found 30...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Single-car Alachua County crash kills 1, injures 1

A single-car accident along NE 21 Street killed one Gainesville woman and seriously injured another on Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a red Mitsubishi Eclipse heading north on NE 21st Street near NE 181st Place around 10 a.m. traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway and overturned.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy