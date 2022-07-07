High school football recruiting: Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb commits to Florida

Treyaun Webb is ready to chomp in the Swamp.

Trinity Christian four-star running back Webb added to a banner Thursday for Florida recruiting , committing to the Gators in an afternoon that saw Billy Napier's squad pick up a top quarterback and running back.

Webb announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, only minutes after Nease quarterback Marcus Stokes had flipped from Penn State to Florida.

Webb had previously committed to Oklahoma, but de-committed following the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley from the Sooners to USC.

He announced his top five through the USA Today Sports Network in March, eventually selecting the Gators ahead of Baylor, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Listed at 6-1, 205 pounds, Webb is rated as a four-star prospect by multiple national recruiting analysts. The 247Sports composite lists Webb as a top-five running back nationwide in the 2023 class.

A key backfield contributor for Trinity Christian since he broke out as an eighth-grader with a 94-yard touchdown against Bolles, Webb fought through two-plus years of injury battles to shine at his brightest in the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Webb rushed for 856 yards during the postseason last November and December, including 173 yards in the Class 2A state title game against Champagnat Catholic to bring the Conquerors their ninth state championship under longtime coach Verlon Dorminey.

Entering his senior year, Webb has rushed for 2,371 yards at Trinity, with 27 touchdowns and an average of 7.4 yards per carry. He has also seen action at defensive back and, earlier in his Conquerors career, as a kick returner.

He had gone on an official visit to Gainesville in the first week of June. He would join two former Trinity teammates on the Gators roster in offensive lineman Austin Barber and wide receiver Marcus Burke, who both lined up with Webb on the 2020 state champion team.

The Gators now have 11 committed players in the class of 2023, including three from Northeast Florida: Webb, Stokes and Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson, who committed to the school on June 27. Florida had signed only one scholarship player from the Jacksonville area, Bolles edge rusher Jack Pyburn, in the previous class.

Florida now has eight players ranked at four stars in the 247Sports composite, moving into the top 10 nationwide in number of prospects at four or more stars. The only schools with more are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football recruiting: Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb commits to Florida