Powell, OH

City of Powell: Council looking at regulations for USVs, including golf carts

By Jim Fischer
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Mayor Dan Swartwout said he believes the intent of the ordinance is to codify existing practice regarding such vehicles in the city, based on recent actions by the state legislature.

The ordinance would regulate what the Ohio Revised Code calls Under-Speed Vehicles – meaning vehicles that top out at a speed of 20 mph – including golf carts. This regulation would limit such vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or lower and require certain safety features.

Council member Brian Lorenz questioned whether the ordinance should require seat belts for each seat on a USV and whether that imposes an additional cost on residents whose carts do not have them installed.

City Manager Andrew White told ThisWeek he expects to have that matter clarified by council’s July 19 meeting, at which he expects council to vote on the ordinance.

Council member Christina Drummond asked whether the city should consider possible congestion as the result of vehicles that can travel only well under the posted speed limit.

The Powell Police Department provides inspections that, once passed, allow residents to acquire a license plate from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles that indicates a USV is approved for use on public streets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

