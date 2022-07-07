ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, OH

Orange Township: Route 23 overlay approval brings end to moratorium

By Paul Comstock
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Orange Township's moratorium on applications for new developments in its Route 23 Corridor Overlay District are to end Aug. 1 now that township trustees on June 21 have approved the last in a series of revisions to the district's requirements.

The district covers a large section adjacent to Route 23 along most of its length in the township, starting just south of Powell Road and extending north to Shanahan Road.

The moratorium was created by the trustees Sept. 20, 2021, to allow the township staff and legal counsel to review the provisions of the township zoning code's Article 20, which spells out requirements for developments in the district.

Throughout discussions on the Article 20 update, township officials said the goal of the work was to influence the mostly commercial development alongside the highway.

Trustee Ben Grumbles said after the June 21 meeting that the township had specific goals in mind.

"We are limiting the square footage of applicants for overlay zoning,” he said. “We are hoping to attract a diverse commercial base. To help facilitate that, we want to eliminate big-box type applications. It is our hope we will see a broad mix of businesses who look to take advantage of our overlay zoning and become part of Orange Township."

Trustee Lisa Knapp said the revisions meet other goals, as well, such as prohibiting gas-fuel stations and automotive-related uses and requiring new developments to join the township's planned joint economic-development district.

A JEDD is a special-purpose territorial district created by contract between municipalities and townships for the purpose of encouraging economic development, according to the Ohio State University Extension . Typically, such an objective is accomplished by levying an income tax in the district. The tax revenue is shared by the parties to the JEDD and is used to provide additional services, new facilities or enhanced infrastructure in the JEDD, depending on the terms of the contract.

Once a township and municipality agree on a JEDD, the township, if trustees are unanimous in their support, may decide whether to go to voters for approval. If the decision is to avoid residents’ vote, residents could seek a referendum, according to information from the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission .

"JEDD ... will bring income-tax revenue into the township,” Knapp said. “Our roads levy funds are quickly being depleted, with our aging road system in need of repair."

Township administrator Michele Boni told ThisWeek that JEDDs allow townships and municipalities to partner and levy an income tax within a designated area and share the tax revenue. Otherwise, townships lack the authority to levy an income tax.

She said the township is having preliminary talks with the city of Worthington, which could result in the JEDD being finalized this fall.

In September, Worthington approved an agreement with Sharon Township on a JEDD area that includes the Olentangy Valley Center shopping complex, Worthington officials said.

Knapp said another requirement of the Article 20 revisions is that in mixed-use development areas, a minimum of 20% of the gross floor area of all buildings, must be dedicated to nonresidential use, such as commercial.

"This helps to ensure that an area isn't built as mostly residential with a tiny amount of commercial included to make it 'mixed use,'" Knapp said.

During the June 21 meeting, township development-zoning director Robin Duffee described the latest revisions, outlined in a zoning staff memo.

They additionally include prohibiting multifamily housing except as part of a mixed-use development, and the definition of mixed-use was updated to include standalone residential buildings.

Work on the overlay revisions began after the township received an application for a Sheetz gas station-restaurant – proposed at U.S. 23 and Orange Road – in early 2021.

Citing traffic as foremost among their concerns, the trustees rejected the application in September.

The developers then filed a lawsuit, alleging the township was failing to follow its zoning code. A settlement was reached in February, allowing Sheetz to proceed.

"This application was a catalyst for the pause in the overlay," Grumbles said soon after the settlement was reached.

Also at that time, Aaron Underhill, an attorney for the developers, said, "We have said from the start that we believe our clients have rights regarding the use of property and that we had proven that traffic concerns had been addressed and the project met all pertinent requirements.”

The full text of Article 20 is roughly 16,000 words long, describing procedures and requirements in detail.

Among its goals, it states the overlay district "enables an extensive review of design characteristics to ensure that projects are properly integrated into surroundings and are compatible with adjacent development."

Grumbles on July 5 said the overlay revisions were an effort to refine the township's goals and effectiveness.

"You go into something with the best of intentions, and you don't get the desired outcome. That's OK as long as you're willing to continue to work toward the goals that are established," he said. "In our case, our goals should revolve around our residents, our constituents. They made it clear what they were looking for, and we made an effort to do that."

During the months of work behind the district's revisions, input from a variety of stakeholders and township officials was considered, he said.

