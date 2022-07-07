ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County Sheriff's Office investigating after antisemitic flyers delivered overnight

By Caroline Gaspich, Daily Commercial
CLERMONT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after residents of the Palisades community here woke up Thursday morning to find antisemitic flyers left in their driveways.

The two flyers distributed to the doorsteps of these Lake County residents were filled with offensive statements targeting the Jewish community. As of Thursday afternoon law enforcement did not have any leads on who might have distributed the offensive material.

“It is one of those things that is going around and I received one call this morning as well. We’re already handling it," Sgt. Erin Razo, of the Clermont Police Department, said. "There doesn’t believe to be any danger to anybody or anything like that."

The Daily Commercial is not publishing images of the flyers or repeating their language. Both flyers feature Nazi symbolism including the Vertical Wolfsangel and SS Doppel Sigrune.

'I was just shocked'

According to Kathy Weaver, a resident of the Palisades, the flyers were delivered in plastic bags weighed down with rocks and placed in hundreds of driveways in the community.

"My husband is the one that went out and got the newspaper and he brought it in and opened it up and showed me what it was – I was just shocked," Weaver said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. The Clermont Police Department and Central Florida Intelligence Exchange are assisting.

In a Facebook post , the Lake County Sheriff's Office addressed the issue this way: "The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is aware of several cases of anti-Semitic literature being disseminated in residential neighborhoods in different parts of the county over the recent few days. Reports have been filed, the literature has been collected, and detectives are actively investigating the incidents.

"If you happen to find similar literature (typically left in zip-lock bags on lawns or driveways), you may discard it as the Sheriff’s Office is aware and has already collected ample amounts for evidentiary value. In addition, if anyone has any video footage from any surveillance system showing a person or vehicle leaving the pamphlets, please notify the Sheriff’s Office as detectives would be interested in reviewing such evidence.

"This situation is not unique to Lake County," the post continues, "and law enforcement agencies throughout the nation have encountered similar incidents."

A problem in Florida and beyond

There have been reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in residential neighborhoods in suburban Boca Raton, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach and Orlando.

"It's very disturbing and I understand that other communities across the country are receiving similar distributions," Weaver said. "I don't know if it's the same organization that's doing it but it's very upsetting. It's a scary time, unfortunately."

According a Palm Beach Post article , last week more than 90 members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas asking him to do more to address antisemitism and prosecute hate crimes such as these.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake County Sheriff's Office investigating after antisemitic flyers delivered overnight

Crime & Safety
