As the youngest of 10 children, five-year-old Anne Pham rarely was alone. So perhaps it's understandable she was yearning to do something by herself. On the morning of Jan. 21, 1982, she begged her family to let her walk the three short blocks from their home at 1520 Sonoma Ave in Seaside to Highland Elementary School.

