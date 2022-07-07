Wildwood woman arrested after seizing and smashing roommate’s iPhone during argument

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a pickup truck at Wawa in Lady Lake. An officer found 46-year-old Joshua Michael Mollica of Gainesville, in the wee hours Thursday “passed out in the driver seat, slumped over the center console,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the truck and knocked on the window, waking up Mollica.
The Orlando Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division recently executed a search warrant at a local home after a concerned resident contacted the Central Florida Crimeline to report suspicious activity in the area. Police said the home was on Orlando’s east side. Detectives seized 55 pills of Oxycodone, large...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work. 22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart. Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers,...
HAINES CITY, Fla. – Haines City Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect. According to police, on Friday, July 8 a woman, identified as Rian Montana Covington, of Haines City, met the robbery victim outside Truist Bank
A driver with a suspended license was arrested after causing a crash on County Road 466A. Joaquin Alberto Avila, 34, of Orlando, was involved in the accident at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466A at State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The native New Yorker was at fault in the accident for failure to yield at a traffic signal.
A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
A man with a stolen bicycle was a arrested at a Publix supermarket in The Villages. Raymond Lee Edwards, 38, of Summerfield, was wanted by Marion County sheriff’s deputies in connection with the theft of the bicycle. He was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday sitting on a bench outside Publix at La Plaza Grande. The stolen white Mongoose mountain bike was parked next to him. Initially, Edwards denied that the bicycle was stolen, but he later admitted he had taken it from an individual at Walmart in Summerfield. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and confirmed it was the bicycle they had been seeking, the report said.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police department were part of a joint investigation into gangs. The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation was nationally recognized last month for its outstanding investigative effort into violent organizations. From 2019 through 2021, MBI joined forces with the...
A Lakeside Landings resident was arrested at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted 51-year-old Christian Allan Ciemenski at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K. The deputy was aware that a warrant had been issued for Ciemenski for a probation violation. He was taken into custody.
A crash last week in which a grandmother was hospitalized after letting her 9-year-old granddaughter drive a golf cart is resurrecting concerns about grandchildren and golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The 68-year-old grandmother, who was taken by ambulance from the scene of the rollover crash, reportedly played the...
A handyman is due back in court this month after failing to pay restitution to a ripped-off Villager. Mark Dwayne Guemble, 52, of Lady Lake, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on multiple probation violations. He is due for a hearing...
A speeding teen driver was arrested after handing a police officer a fake driver’s license during a traffic stop. Damon Scott Exum, 19, of Ocala, was driving a red truck at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart. The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old man from Bushnell was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:25 a.m. on County Road 673 east of County Road 683D, troopers said. [TRENDING: Cocoa Beach commissioners approve...
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man was tied up with a belt and held by bystanders after deputies say he tried to carjack a woman. The suspect also tried to break into a nearby home. Body camera video shows the arrest of 51-year-old Normad Rosario-Otero after Marion County deputies say he attempted to carjack a woman but was stopped by a good Samaritan.
A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.
A Sanford teen whose window was smashed while driving through a residential neighborhood plans to sue the men who damaged his car and confronted him. 16-year-old Jermaine Jones was heading to a friend's house in the Lake Forest subdivision in Sanford when two men confronted him, ultimately throwing a rock through his rear window before telling him to leave the neighborhood.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman who was found in a partially submerged SUV has died, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said she had died around 5:30 p.m. Friday after being transported to the hospital in critical condition following the rescue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
