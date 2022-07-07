New boutique opens in Midland

Listed by Janette Fischer with J Fischer Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 3100-a Dentcrest Dr Español?. Lovely 2 BR 2 BA Home W/ Atrium. Beautiful Remodel, All Tile, Master BR is HUGE & Sequestered and looks onto Skylighted Atrium that could be used as a gorgeous 'Flowers & Fern" Interior Garden or as a Small Office! (use your imagination).The Island Kitchen is Spacious W/ Quality Custom Oak Cabinets & Beautifully Renewed Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances Include Refrigerator, Range and Microwave. Brand New Light Fixtures! Contemporary, Bright & Light "Porcelain Grey" New Paint Throughout!
