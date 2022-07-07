ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

New boutique opens in Midland

By Noe Ortega
cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This morning a new boutique had its grand opening in Midland. Hello Beautiful Boutique is one of the newest places to shop for clothes, jewelry and accessories. It is run by a mother and...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Market Street stores to host ‘Taste of Texas’

Expo will showcase dozens of local products ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Family is hosting its ‘Taste of Texas’ expo at all Texas Market Street locations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 9 and 10. During this once-a-year event, Market Street teams promote local brands and products sold across the store. This […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dallas-founded taco restaurant to open in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland is getting a new taco spot! Rusty Taco, originally founded in Dallas is opening its first West Texas location on Monday, July 11th at 3303 N. Midkiff Rd. In a recent news release, Rusty Taco offers a wide variety of street-style tacos. The menu...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland residents receive free fans amidst summer heat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With the ensuing heat wave going on throughout West Texas, the temperatures regularly reach 100 degrees. Yesterday, Ace Hardware donated 275 fans to Salvation Army. Today they were given out... Rosa Soto is thankful for what Ace has been able to provide for the city of...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Rusty Taco In Midland Opens Monday

If you haven't heard, Midland is getting a Rusty Taco. Rusty Taco is a taco chain based out of Dallas that has chosen Midland to open its newest location. Rusty Taco is set to open next Monday, July 11th. They will open at 7:30 am daily and stay open late! Can you say heck yeah to breakfast tacos?
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Apollo is a one-year-old cattle breed mix with beautiful tricolor markings. He was found as a stray and taken in by an older couple who really liked him but found he had...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa to hold 'Movie in the Park' event

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding its "Movie in the Park" event on July 8 at Lawndale Park. Addams Family 2 will be featured film of the event. Different movies throughout the summer will be shown at different parks in Odessa. The next movie will...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

March for Reproductive Rights protest takes place in Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A protest in support of abortion rights took place earlier this evening in Odessa. The Odessa March for Reproductive Rights protest took about 2 weeks in the making and tonight West Texans throughout the Permian Basin got the opportunity to express their support for abortion rights.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Family Business
ABC Big 2 News

Midland sales tax revenue skyrockets

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city of Midland reports almost 5.5 million dollars in sales tax revenue for July of 2022, which is a roughly 46% increase from this time last year. But a closer look at the numbers shows Midland’s current economy outpacing its pre-pandemic economy. “The numbers for the last three months have […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Awesome! Your Kids Will Love What The Old Steinmart In Midland Is Going To Be!

A few months back, maybe even this time last year I wrote an article wondering and also making suggestions as to what the old Steinmart building in Midland off of the loop and Midkiff could be? View that article here. Despite my best efforts to manifest a Nordstrom Rack for myself or a Five Below for my kids, we now have an answer as to 'what is going in the old Steinmart in Midland?'
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Power outage impacts over 1,000 homes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oncor is reporting that power is restored to all of the impacted area. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,400 homes in Midland. According to the Oncor outage map at 11:20 p.m. Friday, the estimated time of restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
cbs7.com

Rancher warns of firework danger on private property

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shooting off fireworks is one of the most popular past times during 4th of July weekend, but it’s important to be mindful of where you set them off at. The widespread drought we’re dealing with in West Texas won’t stop the fireworks party in Midland...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews man heads to Italy for clay shooting competition

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Andrews man is headed to Italy to represent the United States in the 44th World Sporting Championship. Earlier this year 20-year-old Justin Chavez won a spot on the team, beating out more than 300 other shooters for a coveted spot. The four day event is different than most American clay shoots; […]
ANDREWS, TX
point2homes.com

3100-a Dentcrest Dr, Midland, Midland County, TX, 79707

Listed by Janette Fischer with J Fischer Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 3100-a Dentcrest Dr Español?. Lovely 2 BR 2 BA Home W/ Atrium. Beautiful Remodel, All Tile, Master BR is HUGE & Sequestered and looks onto Skylighted Atrium that could be used as a gorgeous 'Flowers & Fern" Interior Garden or as a Small Office! (use your imagination).The Island Kitchen is Spacious W/ Quality Custom Oak Cabinets & Beautifully Renewed Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances Include Refrigerator, Range and Microwave. Brand New Light Fixtures! Contemporary, Bright & Light "Porcelain Grey" New Paint Throughout!
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Warbirds dominate in playoff opener

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Warbirds remained undefeated winning 54-7 over the Arlington Longhorns in their playoff opener. The Warbirds will face the Mississippi Raiders on July 16th in their next playoff game at the Ector County Coliseum. Watch the video above for highlights.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

A fire broke out at 400 South Grandview Avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon. A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire. OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy