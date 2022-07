The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a hotel demolition site in State College on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the federal agency confirmed in an email on Friday that OSHA has initiated an investigation into the incident, in which Joshua Farkas, of Maryland, fell five stories from the former Days Inn Penn State building at 240 S. Pugh St. at about 4:30 p.m.

