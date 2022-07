PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to reopen a former Bethlehem Steel facility in Leetsdale that will create components for the solar energy industry.After a panel discussion on green energy at the United Steelworkers Union headquarters, Granholm sat down for an exclusive interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano.Granholm was here to talk green energy of the future, but KDKA's Jon Delano focused directly on the fossil fuel that is still essential to drive our vehicles. She knows this region is an energy hub with both fossil fuels and a growing green energy...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO