The Lima Chapter of the NAACP and family members of 43-year-old Quincy Pritchett met at the spot where he died to demand answers and transparency into the investigation. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21st around 2:30 am, Deputy Izak Ackerman was attempting to pull over Pritchett, who didn’t stop. A short car chase led to a foot chase near the intersection of Second and Taft streets where shots were exchanged killing Prichard and striking Ackerman in the face. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. But the family wants to see any video and reports that law enforcement has gathered during the investigation.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO