Kootenai County, ID

Kootenai County man convicted of sex crimes with children

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — A Kootenai County man faces life in prison for sexually abusing a child over the course of two years.

Josh O. Anderson, 43, was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor. The abuse happened over two years while the child was between the ages of 5 and 7.

Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable by up to life in prison.

Anderson will be sentenced on September 12.

