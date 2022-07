Sandy Island is steeped in both history and mystery for many locals and is virtually unknown to Myrtle Beach area visitors. When my husband and I were first married, we’d take our boat down to Georgetown for the day via the Intracoastal Waterway. As soon as we passed what is the backside of Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, we’d see something unusual tied up at the dock at Sandy Island. It was a school bus boat, South Carolina’s only school bus boat. The Prince Washington ferried children from the isolated island to the mainland for generations to catch the conventional school bus waiting for them at the landing on the other side.

