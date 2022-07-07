ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Astros to visit Uvalde with goal to help heal through baseball

By Adam Winkler
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2rSX_0gY9vZC300
EMBED <> More Videos Astros to visit Uvalde with goal to help heal through baseball

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- Following Thursday's home game vs. Kansas City, the Houston Astros will fly to California for a weekend series in Oakland.

As the team travels to the west coast, other members of the organization will be making a road trip of their own.

Members of the Astros front office, along with representatives from the Astros Foundation and Astros Youth Academy, will visit Uvalde on Friday.

This trip comes a little more than six weeks after that town was the site of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School.

The Astros Foundation will host multiple events in Uvalde with the goal of providing hope and healing for the town's residents through the game of baseball.

"Baseball has healed me in my past - it's healed so many people," Astros manager Dusty Baker said prior to his team's game Thursday vs. the Royals. "Hopefully, we can bring some enjoyment in their lives. I can't imagine. You can say you know how they feel, but you don't. I just pray to God that life can go on and they can heal - and I'm glad the Astros are a part of that."

ABC13 will be in Uvalde with the Astros contingent providing live coverage of the franchise's visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

All-Star starters are set. Who made the cut?

The votes are in and the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are set. The winners of the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals were announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show on ESPN on Friday, rounding out the starting lineups for the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Athletics take advantage of gifts, beat Astros

Oakland scored three consecutive runs in the fourth inning without hitting the ball more than 20 feet on Saturday afternoon and rookie Zach Logue combined with five relievers on a five-hitter as the Athletics stunned the first-place Houston Astros 3-2. Having already been beaten four straight times at home by...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy