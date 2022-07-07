Tornado damages 200 structures and disrupts power in Goshen

GOSHEN — A state of emergency is in effect for the Goshen area after an E-F2 tornado touched down Wednesday.

>> WATCH: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

Residents are picking up the pieces after the storm damaged about 200 buildings and knocked out power throughout the area. Local officials reported multiple injuries caused by the tornado to include an emergency crew member.

Many of the tornado’s victims received little or no notice to take shelter before the storm hit.

“We were in a meeting with several residents actually and the emergency weather alert went off and literally by the time I picked up my phone and read it we were being hit,” Steve Pegram, Goshen Township Administrator said. “Tornado hit within 30 seconds so there really wasn’t much of a reaction time.”

Travis Burke, Cozaddale Baptist Church Pastor, didn’t realize the weather’s severity until it was almost too late.

“I didn’t know it was that bad. I assumed it was a strong storm. I didn’t get an alarm, I didn’t get anything,” Burke said. “My son called me and said, ‘Dad, my house is being torn apart!’ That’s when I realized it was that bad.”

The community is banding together to help each other during the time of crisis. Volunteers from Cozaddale Baptist, local residents, and members from neighboring towns are helping in whatever way they can.

“It amazed me even yesterday right when the tornado went through - within 10 minutes neighbors were helping neighbors out,” Pegram said. “Crisis brings the best out of people unfortunately. But it’s good to see. Tell you what it’s a scary thing when you look around how life can change.”

