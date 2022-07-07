ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Captain EO, oldest Magellanic penguin at San Francisco Zoo, dies at 40

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xu4I_0gY9vGfU00

Captain EO, a Magellanic penguin at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens considered to be the one of the oldest penguins living in captivity, died Wednesday, zoo officials said. He was believed to be 40.

According to a news release from the zoo, Captain EO arrived at the zoo in 1984, one of 52 founding members of the facility’s Penguin Island colony.

Life expectancy for his species is 20 to 30 years, zoo officials said.

Captain EO was named for a 1986 short film starring Michael Jackson that was a Disneyland attraction until 1998, KABC-TV reported.

The aging penguin had lost much of his eyesight and hearing and needed special feeding techniques, according to The Associated Press.

“While we will never have the honor of embracing and connecting with Captain in this way again, he will always have a monumental place in our hearts,” Quinn Brown, the zoo’s assistant curator of birds, said in a statement. “He represented a part of San Francisco Zoo history and the penguin world that cannot ever be forgotten. He has inspired countless guests and caretakers and will be missed by all.

“While many of the penguins here have personalities that are endearing and even comical, Captain was admired for having a personality that was more of an older sophisticated gentleman. He was a dedicated partner to his longtime mate, a defender of his burrow and with animal care staff, he did not partake in the usual shenanigans of stealing fish from others, or pushing his way through the crowd for fish. Instead, he would quietly and politely sit on the rocky beach and wait his turn for his meal, then go out for a swim or home. He was one-of-a-kind.”

Captain EO fathered 26 offspring and had 31 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, zoo officials said.

The Magellanic penguin is native to South America, KTVU reported. The species is considered near threatened.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Taste of Chicago organizers feed people at homeless shelters across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taste of Chicago organizers made sure no one went hungry this weekend. Sunday the festival set up a designated area to give free food to people living at homeless shelters across the city. The event was a collaboration with the organization Taste for the Homeless, which has dedicated itself to feeding people in need across Chicago. Founder Michael Airhard said this is something he wanted to do for years after attending Taste years ago and seeing vendors throwing away food in front of people who had nothing to eat. Chance the Rapper's organization Social Works also helped organize the event. They hope to make it even bigger next year. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Amid drought, Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Equivalent to 1,800 tonnes of TNT: what we now know about the meteor that lit up the daytime sky above New Zealand

Meteorites hit New Zealand three or four times a year, but the fireball that shot across the sky above Cook Strait last week was unusual. It had the explosive power of 1,800 tonnes of TNT and was captured from space by US satellites. It set off a sonic boom heard throughout the southern parts of the North Island. Witnesses described a “giant bright orange fireball” and a flash that left a “trail of smoke that hung around for a few minutes”. The fireball was most likely caused by a small meteor, up to a few metres in diameter, traversing Earth’s atmosphere....
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy