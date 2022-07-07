Adair County Health Department has growing concern over rising COVID cases

Bonnie Hounsom, 91, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Bonnie Rose (Jones) Hounsom was born in Livonia, Missouri, on December 24, 1930, the daughter of Gurney A. and Lola M. (Kimmel) Jones. She attended rural schools in Putnam County and graduated from Unionville High School in 1949. Bonnie taught school at the Fowler school after graduation. She married Marcus Hounsom in Kirksville, Missouri on September 4, 1954. She and Marcus began married life in Kirksville where Marcus was a student at Northeast Missouri Teachers College and Bonnie worked at the Brown Shoe Factory. They moved to Unionville when Marcus took a teaching job at Unionville High School. They remained in Unionville for the rest of their married life. Bonnie took a job in the Putnam County school district after her youngest began school and worked as “the lunch lady” from 1974 until her retirement in 2014.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO