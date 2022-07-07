ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Adair County Health Department has growing concern over rising COVID cases

By Caelan McGee
ktvo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — COVID-19 is starting to come back into the headlines with cases steadily rising over the last couple of weeks. The Adair County Health Department reports that the monthly average from May to June went up well over 100 more new cases. "We're seeing an increase...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Adair County elected official formally charged with stealing campaign sign

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri elected official is now formally charged with a crime. Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, 71, of Kirksville, was charged Friday with a misdemeanor of committing a class four election offense; specifically, stealing a campaign yard sign from private property. Special Prosecutor...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
Adair County, MO
Health
Adair County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Adair County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Adair County, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend of July 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Richmond was arrested early Sunday in Ray County. 21-year-old Jason Floyd was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing, careless and imprudent driving, and having no motorcycle endorsement. Floyd was taken to the Ray County Jail. A Unionville resident, 58-year-old Timothy Probasco,...
ktvo.com

Fire destroys Kirksville business after SUV rams building 3 times

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — FURTHER UPDATE: Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes told KTVO that Jorge Munoz, of Milan, showed up at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at approximately 5:25 p.m. Sunday to fill out a statement and make an official report about his SUV being stolen. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW INFORMATION: Jorge...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rn
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man arrested on suspicion of DWI following crash

REVERE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a northeast Missouri man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and gave him three traffic citations following a crash late Thursday night. The two-vehicle wreck happened at 10:45 p.m. on Clark County Route C, just west of Revere. State troopers...
REVERE, MO
ktvo.com

Bonnie Hounsom, 91, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Bonnie Hounsom, 91, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Bonnie Rose (Jones) Hounsom was born in Livonia, Missouri, on December 24, 1930, the daughter of Gurney A. and Lola M. (Kimmel) Jones. She attended rural schools in Putnam County and graduated from Unionville High School in 1949. Bonnie taught school at the Fowler school after graduation. She married Marcus Hounsom in Kirksville, Missouri on September 4, 1954. She and Marcus began married life in Kirksville where Marcus was a student at Northeast Missouri Teachers College and Bonnie worked at the Brown Shoe Factory. They moved to Unionville when Marcus took a teaching job at Unionville High School. They remained in Unionville for the rest of their married life. Bonnie took a job in the Putnam County school district after her youngest began school and worked as “the lunch lady” from 1974 until her retirement in 2014.
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Cathy Sue (Wood) Creason, 64, of Kirksville, MO., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Cathy Sue (Wood) Creason, 64, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The daughter of Jack Robert and Alberta Lee (Lawson) Wood, she was born May 15, 1958 in Unionville, Missouri. On September 24, 1977 in Unionville, Missouri, Cathy was...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man travels across the world using only his bike

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Thirty years ago, Hans Frischeisen got hit with a case of wanderlust after retiring from his job at IBM. He decided to set out with only a bike, on a cross continental journey through the pacific coast of Australia to the Gobi Desert in China. In...
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy