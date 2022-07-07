A rainy weekend brings cooler temperatures next week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Our above-average temperatures are almost over, thanks to a cold front pushing through early next week.

Tomorrow, the pattern of afternoon storms continues. The chance of rain will increase this weekend to scattered for both days, due to a shortwave boundary bringing energy.

On Monday, a cold front will push through, bringing cooler temperatures in the upper 80s to start next week off below average. After this cold front, our rain chances will decrease back to isolated in the afternoons from the front becoming stationary to our south.

Our heat index values will remain above the actual temperature because of the humidity brought by the afternoon storm chances.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern

