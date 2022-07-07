ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TECO Line Streetcar sees record ridership

By Tim Wronka
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — The TECO Line Streetcar has seen record ridership over the last several months. The TECO Line Streetcar has seen record ridership over the last several months. In June, more than 91,000 people took the streetcar, according to Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority. The TECO Line...

www.baynews9.com

