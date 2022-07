LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown road is going to become a little bit safer for pedestrians thanks to an infrastructure plan that's currently going into effect. "We have seen consistently that Bardstown road is one of the most dangerous corridors for pedestrians," said Legislative aide to district 8, Megan Metcalf. "I believe that last year we had nine incidents where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. So these improvements are going to make it much more pedestrian-friendly."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO