Mattel Revealing new WWE Figures at San Diego Comic-Con

The upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Secret Invasion, was recently filmed in the UK and is expected to undergo reshoots soon. Returning Marvel stars include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. MCU newcomers include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Earlier this year, it was reported that Martin Freeman, who played Everett Ross in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, will also appear in the series. Freeman is also expected to return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year. In a recent interview with Radio Times, Freeman spoke about appearing in Secret Invasion for the first time.
