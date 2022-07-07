ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mattel Revealing new WWE Figures at San Diego Comic-Con

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

San Diego Comic-Con is making a comeback, and Mattel and WWE aren't about to miss out on all the fun. Today Mattel revealed that it will have a major presence at the show, the first appearance it's made at Comic-Con since 2019. There will be a number of big panels and...

comicbook.com



 

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Preview Night Box Office Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder kicked off its North American theatrical run last night with a whopping $29 million in preview-night box office. Based on tracking, it appears Taika Waititi's follow-up to the beloved Thor: Ragnarok could earn around $150 million at the domestic box office, and likely more than $300 globally in its opening weekend, which would be Disney's biggest opening since the start of the pandemic, and the second-highest overall behind Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $50 million in previews and ultimately opened at $260 million domestic. That film went on to gross almost $2 billion.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds New Captain Kirk Actor Addresses William Shatner Comparisons

Paul Wesley is the latest actor to play Capt. James T. Kirk in the Star Trek universe. Wesley debuted in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale episode, "A Quality of Mercy," which takes place primarily in an alternate timeline where Kirk commands the USS Farragut and Pike remains in command of the USS Enterprise during the events of the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Balance of Terror." While set photos revealed Wesley's casting in Strange New Worlds Season 2 early, his arrival in the finale came as a surprise. Naturally, his performance is going to draw comparisons to the original Kirk, William Shatner, and the Kelvin Timeline movie Kirk, played by Chris Pine. Wesley spoke of those comparisons to Entertainment Weekly.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Confirms Secret Invasion Role

The upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Secret Invasion, was recently filmed in the UK and is expected to undergo reshoots soon. Returning Marvel stars include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. MCU newcomers include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Earlier this year, it was reported that Martin Freeman, who played Everett Ross in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, will also appear in the series. Freeman is also expected to return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year. In a recent interview with Radio Times, Freeman spoke about appearing in Secret Invasion for the first time.
MOVIES
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Rank the Phase Four Movies So Far

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now six films into Phase Four. When you add in the TV shows that have been released to this point (as well as Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel), Marvel Studios has finally made it through the slate that was initially given release dates at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Of course, with a small milestone now reached, fans of the MCU are taking the opportunity to rank what has been released so far.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

FBI Star Announces Delayed Season 5 Return

It looks like it'll be a little bit longer before Special Agent Maggie Bell returns to FBI. On Friday, actress Missy Peregrym took to Instagram to reveal that her current maternity leave is going to continue until September of this year, despite the CBS series starting production on its upcoming fifth season "in a couple weeks." Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley, welcomed a new daughter named Mela Joséphine Oakley on June 6th.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

F Troop, Sabrina the Teenage Witch Actor Larry Storch Dies at 99

Larry Storch, star of F Troop and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has passed away at the age of 99. Storch's personal manager, Matt Beckoff, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Friday morning of natural causes in his New York apartment on the Upper West Side. "If I told you how nice he was, you wouldn't believe it," Beckoff said. The actor played the sidekick Corporal Randolph Agarn on the ABC sitcom F Troop back in the 1960s, and was an accomplished voice actor, with roles in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, The Brady Kids, and The Batman/Superman Hour where he played The Joker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

The Boys Is Bringing Back a Main Cast Member in Season 4, But With a New Twist

Even though the Season 3 finale of The Boys left a member of the original cast deceased, it won't be the last fans see of the character. The only difference is the actor who portrayed the character throughout the majority of the first three seasons is coming back with a different take after they were replaced for parts of Season 3. If you're confused, don't worry, we'll sort it all out for you in no time. But you will want to make sure you're fully caught up on Season 3 because there will be spoilers.
TV SERIES
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Dolph Lundgren
ComicBook

Star Trek, 24 Actor Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of several Star Trek series and 24, has passed away at the age of 74. Itzin's manager, Lisa Gallant, revealed the actor died due to complications from emergency surgery. He previously suffered from a heart attack in 2015 during a stage performance where he played William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Itzin is known for his memorable performances, such as President Charles Logan on 24, and several characters across the Star Trek franchise. Itzin made appearances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, along with other hit series like Friends and Boston Legal.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Post-Credits Scene Introduces a Major MCU Hero

Thor: Love and Thunder is now out in theaters, and like every other Marvel movie it comes packed with a few big surprises – and a few new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One big surprise comes in Thor 4's mid-credits scene, where a major Marvel character finally gets his long-awaited MCU debut! And now that he's here, he's ready to rock Thor's world!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Readies for the Anime's Return With Harribel

Bleach is gearing up for the highly anticipated return for the final arc of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is the perfect way to hype up what's to come with the former Tres Espada, Tier Harribel! When thinking about some of the biggest and most well received arcs in Tite Kubo's original manga series overall, it's hard to top the events of the Hueco Mundo saga of the series as Soul Society opened up to reveal a completely new world full of enemies with the same kind of organization and power seen from the Soul Society's various Reapers and powers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Entertainment Reveals Schedule for Comic-Con Panels

After multiple years of compromised plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con is returning in a major way later this month, with Marvel Entertainment today announcing their slate of panels that fans can check out for all the latest updates on the company's plans. While the panels themselves will offer a number of updates about exciting projects that are just over the horizon, there will also be opportunities for fans to get in on the action and toss their burning questions at Marvel creators. Check out the full slate of Marvel Entertainment panels below before San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on July 21st.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#San Diego Comic Con#Design#Action Figure#Combat#Wwe Figures#Comiccon#Mattel Wwe Elite S
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Reveals What Smallville Cameo He'd Like to See on The CW Series

While Superman & Lois may be The CW's current series centered around the iconic DC Comics character, it's certainly not the first. Just eleven years ago the fan favorite Smallville ended its ten-season run (starting first on The WB which then became The CW). In the years since, various actors from Smallville have appeared in The CW's Arrowverse and both Tom Welling and Erica Durance reprised their roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane for a moment in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. And as it turns out, showrunner Todd Helbing is open to Smallville actors making an appearance on Superman & Lois as well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Adds New Hero To Opening Logo

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled their latest big screen offering with Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is definitely filled with laughs. Although, the reactions have been pretty mixed, those who have watched the film are finding things that they like about the production. The studio is known for their opening logo and since the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with all-new heroes, like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, they usually add them. Now, it seems that the studio has added their newest hero to their opening.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Riverdale Gave Sabrina Spellman Her Comics Accurate Look and Fans Are Thrilled

This week's Riverdale was a big one not only for fans of the popular The CW series, but for fans of Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well. The episode, "The Witches of Riverdale" saw Sabrina Spellman come to town to help Cheryl with a plan to resurrect the first born of the town who al died after Percival Pickens killed Nana Rose. But while fans were excited to see Kiernan Shipka reprise her role as Sabrina, there was something else that had fans taking to social media with great excitement.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Undertaker Names His Favorite WWE Moments Ahead of Tonight's Biography: WWE Legends Season Premiere

A&E's Biography: WWE Legends returns tonight with an episode centered on one of the greatest legends in pro wrestling history, The Undertaker. The persona portrayed by Mark Calaway across three decades was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April and has seemingly wrestled for the final time after announcing his retirement back in 2020. The WWE on A&E Twitter account uploaded a special video of "The Deadman" on Sunday, showing him answer a few questions about his career.
WWE
ComicBook

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Crew Unveils Theme's Lyrics

Bleach is gearing up for its big comeback to the anime scene for its final arc, and the composer behind the Thousand-Year Blood War anime arc has revealed there are actually some lyrics meant to go with the series' new theme! Originally announced to be in the works as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration for Tite Kubo's original manga series, the anime is set to return for new episodes later this year as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Fans have gotten to see a little of how the anime has been shaping up since, and earlier this Summer gave fans the fullest look at the new in production series yet.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Tony Sirico Dies at 79

Tony Sirico, the actor best known for portraying Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri in the smash hit series The Sopranos, has passed away at the age of 79. The news was broken via his The Sopranos co-star Micael Imperioli, who took to Instagram on Friday to memorialize the actor. Imperioli's post revealed that Sirico passed away on Friday, July 8th. Sirico's manager has since confirmed to The Wrap that he passed away in an assisted living home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
ComicBook

The Boys Kills Off Major Character In Season 3 Finale

The Boys Season 3 has seen so much superpowered mayhem it was bound to cost somebody their life by the end. All season long Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) have been on a bloody collision course – a battle that was further complicated by the return of America's original indestructible super-soldier, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). In the finale episode of The Boys Season 3, Butcher, Homelander, and Soldier Boy have their final showdown (with help from some friends) – and yet the only corpse left on the floor is not at all the one you would think...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Animated Series Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers are in for a treat, as a fan-favorite Spider-Man animated series is now available on the streaming service. The Spectacular Spider-Man made its debut in 2008 on The CW and ran for two seasons. While there were future seasons planned, The Spectacular Spider-Man came to an abrupt halt when Disney purchased Marvel. The belief is that since the animated series was a production of Sony Pictures Television, Disney wanted its own Spider-Man show under its umbrella. This led to the creation of Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD. For those Spidey fans out there who may have missed The Spectacular Spider-Man, now's your time to catch up on it while it's streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES

