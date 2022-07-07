Mattel Revealing new WWE Figures at San Diego Comic-Con

Bleach is gearing up for its big comeback to the anime scene for its final arc, and the composer behind the Thousand-Year Blood War anime arc has revealed there are actually some lyrics meant to go with the series' new theme! Originally announced to be in the works as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration for Tite Kubo's original manga series, the anime is set to return for new episodes later this year as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Fans have gotten to see a little of how the anime has been shaping up since, and earlier this Summer gave fans the fullest look at the new in production series yet.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO