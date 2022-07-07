Award-winning LEGO artist coming to Charleston’s BrickUniverse convention

(Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — An award-winning LEGO artist is coming to Charleston, West Virginia, for the BrickUniverse LEGO Convention at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 16 and 17.

Paul Hetherington, an award-winning LEGO artist. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

Paul Hetherington is a Canadian LEGO artist who has won five Best in Show Awards at Brickcon in Seattle, Washington. Hetherington’s “Batman vs Joker Gothman Theater Showdown” was named 2016 LEGO Creation of the Year by Brothers-Bricks.

“Edge of Glory” by Paul Hetherington (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

“Fun Haus” by Paul Hetherington. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

Hetherington has also been on national TV, and his displays have gone viral on the internet.

Paul Hetherington will have a massive live gallery of his LEGO exhibits at Charleston’s BrickUniverse convention. He will also be available to meet fans and sign autographs.

“Joker’s Funhouse” by Paul Hetherington. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

“LEGO Gaga” by Paul Hetherington. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

To learn more about the convention or to buy tickets, visit the BrickUniverse website.