ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Award-winning LEGO artist coming to Charleston’s BrickUniverse convention

By Amanda Barber
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psRER_0gY9tVjZ00
(Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — An award-winning LEGO artist is coming to Charleston, West Virginia, for the BrickUniverse LEGO Convention at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 16 and 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stIZV_0gY9tVjZ00
Paul Hetherington, an award-winning LEGO artist. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

Paul Hetherington is a Canadian LEGO artist who has won five Best in Show Awards at Brickcon in Seattle, Washington. Hetherington’s “Batman vs Joker Gothman Theater Showdown” was named 2016 LEGO Creation of the Year by Brothers-Bricks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gVah_0gY9tVjZ00
“Edge of Glory” by Paul Hetherington (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jguIM_0gY9tVjZ00
“Fun Haus” by Paul Hetherington. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

Hetherington has also been on national TV, and his displays have gone viral on the internet.

Paul Hetherington will have a massive live gallery of his LEGO exhibits at Charleston’s BrickUniverse convention. He will also be available to meet fans and sign autographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vaU8_0gY9tVjZ00
“Joker’s Funhouse” by Paul Hetherington. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJW5H_0gY9tVjZ00
“LEGO Gaga” by Paul Hetherington. (Photo courtesy of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

To learn more about the convention or to buy tickets, visit the BrickUniverse website.

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Coal Mine Pop Art And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, an art installation near Pittsburgh is bringing together reclaimed coal mine land and pop artist Andy Warhol. The story comes to us from The Allegheny Front, a Pittsburgh-based public radio program that reports on environmental issues in the region. Also, prominent reproductive rights advocates are...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero - Brandon Hunt

MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week’s SOMC Hometown Hero hails from Man, West Virginia and odds are if he’s not at home, Brandon Hunt is at the Hillbilly Fire Pit. He’s worked there for the last seven years and owners say he is a joy to have around the restaurant which is why they nominated him for our Hometown Hero award.
MAN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Woody Williams to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State leaders announced on Friday Woody Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol next week. He will lie in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, July 14th from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Williams, the last WWII Medal of Honor recipient, passed away last...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Hundreds Brave Downpours At Abortion Rights Rally In Charleston

Several hundred protesters came together Saturday, filling the Kanawha Boulevard side of the state capitol with chants, personal stories and speeches about abortion rights at the "We Dissent" rally. The rally was organized by West Virginia FREE, the ACLU of West Virginia, Planned Parenthood, West Virginia NOW, and the Women’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convention Center#Fan Convention#Brickuniverse#Canadian
WBOY 12 News

What’s in a real ghost hunter’s kit?

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ghost hunting is a hobby where people will visit haunted locations, usually for a fee, to attempt to gather evidence of the supernatural. Rooted in theory, ghost hunting is probably not the most scientific or respected hobby, but it can be a lot of fun for people with a fascination with […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston road closures for weekend of July 8-10

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Due to several summer events, drivers in Charleston will run into some road closures on the weekend of July 8-10. The full list is below. Kanawha Blvd. from Court St. to Hale St. will be closed from noon on Friday, July 8 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. (Live on the Levee)
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Lego
Lootpress

One Winding Gulf resident recalls early romance

It’s the early 1950’s in Raleigh County, where times are good and work is plentiful. If you’re a coal miner. “People took baths and dressed up in their Sunday best at nighttime after they got their first TV set,” recalls a local retired miner, “because they felt that if they could see the people on the TV screen, those folks could see them too.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Abortion rally held at the WV State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of people met at the State Capitol steps Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. Multiple signs and people were soaked in the rain, but still, officials came out to share their stories and people in the community say not even the rain […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia State Police graduates 26 cadets in 70th class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have a new set of members ready to work following graduation. The graduation ceremony for the 70th Cadet Class was held Friday at the West Virginia State Culture Center and featured 26 individuals. “This class we have here is a tight,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSAZ

Flash flooding impacts neighborhoods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooded roads and yards that look more like lakes have been the sight from multiple windows. High water has covered parts of several neighborhoods in our region Friday following flash flooding. Viewers from areas such as Milton, parts of Putnam County, and Cross Lanes have shared...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect until 11:15 p.m.

UPDATE (5:24 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following areas: Northeastern Cabell County West Central Kanawha County Southeastern Mason County Southern Putnam County This warning will remain in effect until 11:15 p.m. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Kanawha and Putnam Counties has been extended until 5:00 p.m. UPDATE […]
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy