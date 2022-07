MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Natalie Boyatt looks at the pile of prototypes in her garage and sees the last seven years of her life. Her quest to design a drink carrier with a lock-in-place handle includes the clunky, wooden version that was so big, when folded up, it looked like a shoeshine kit. She shakes her head at the sight of it.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO