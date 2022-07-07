ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennie Clark pleads guilty for 2021 crash that killed her husband

By WROC Staff
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 43-year-old Jennie Clark pled guilty to attempted murder and vehicular manslaughter for the death of her husband Matthew Clark.

Clark was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree vehicular manslaughter and will be sentenced within the range of 18 to 23 years in the New York State Department of Corrections.

On the morning of July 4, 2021, in the Town of Ogden, Jennie Clark was driving with her husband and three children home when an argument ensued between Clark and her husband. She then drove off the road and crashed the vehicle into a telephone pole on the side of Colby Street.

Officials said that Matthew Clark was killed upon impact and the children were uninjured. Officers also determined that she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to Monroe County D.A. Sandra Dooley, the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amanda Balling and Janna Koch, the Deputy Bureau Chief of the Special Investigations Bureau and Assistant District Attorney.

“Jennie Clark’s actions that caused the death of Matthew Clark showed no regard for the life of her husband and the safety of her children,” said Assistant District Attorney Balling. “This was a completely avoidable tragedy and unfortunately three children have lost their father. I hope the family is able to find some solace with this outcome and can continue to heal from this tragedy.”

Clark will be sentenced on October 3, 2022, in front of NY Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano, Jr.

Quiet no more
3d ago

A maximum of 23 years. She literally got away light for an intentional murder. One of her own children recorded her saying she was going to on the fatal ride home. I remember this case. She sentenced that entire family to life. Heartbreaking and tragic.

