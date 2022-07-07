ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallis, TX

Residents describe hearing loud pop when natural gas line explodes in Wallis, Texas

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA natural gas line exploded in west Fort...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Huge crowds line up for BakerRipley Utility Assistance drive

HOUSTON — BakerRipley’s annual Utility Assistance Drive in Southwest Houston drew huge crowds on Saturday. Despite the heat, lines wrapped around the agency’s Aberdeen Campus, giving a glimpse at the great need for utility assistance in the Houston area. Rosio Aguilar was among dozens that showed up.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Wreck that had Gulf Freeway at Wayside shut down has cleared

HOUSTON — UPDATE -- This wreck cleared at around 7:40 a.m. A wreck that had all northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway has now cleared. heading north on the Gulf Freeway. A two-vehicle wreck has all of the main lanes shut down at Wayside. Houston police tweeted about the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Wallis, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Accident
KHOU

Texas sees largest gasoline price drop so far in 2022, AAA says

HOUSTON — This week, Texas saw its largest week-to-week drop in average gasoline prices so far in 2022, according to AAA. A gallon of regular unleaded was 16 cents lower on average statewide Thursday than the week prior. The Houston area averaged $4.36 per gallon. Laredo had the lowest...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

MISSING: Missing man last seen in Fifth Ward has been found

HOUSTON — A missing 29-year-man has been found, according to authorities. The man had not been seen since May 14 in Houston's Greater Fifth Ward. Authorities say he was found some time Sunday morning. The man's name and picture have been removed from the article to protect his and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: ‘Mattress Mack’ teams up with Crime Stoppers of Houston, and more

Border crossings along the southern border of the United States have continued to increase according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. Gov. Greg Abbott says the problem is so bad that he signed an Executive Order calling for the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to “apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.”
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Authorities locate mother days after baby was found alone in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday. According to Houston police and court records, Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody overnight for two felony warrants for DWI with a passenger under 15 years old from earlier this year and parole/probation violation. Detectives plan to interview her about the baby.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOUND: Missing Houston man last seen by family in May, police say

HOUSTON - UPDATE - July 10, 2022: Officials confirmed Darrell Bowers, 29, was found. Authorities need your help finding a Houston man, who officials say was last seen by family in May 2022. Darrell Bowers, 29, was reportedly last seen "by family" in the 3100 block of Gillespie around 2...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy