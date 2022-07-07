Residents describe hearing loud pop when natural gas line explodes in Wallis, Texas

HOUSTON — BakerRipley’s annual Utility Assistance Drive in Southwest Houston drew huge crowds on Saturday. Despite the heat, lines wrapped around the agency’s Aberdeen Campus, giving a glimpse at the great need for utility assistance in the Houston area. Rosio Aguilar was among dozens that showed up.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured after multiple shots were fired outside a popular club after a disturbance in Midtown early Sunday, according to Houston police. Officers received a call of a shooting at about 2:36 a.m. in the 2400 block of Main Street at an establishment called...
HOUSTON — UPDATE -- This wreck cleared at around 7:40 a.m. A wreck that had all northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway has now cleared. heading north on the Gulf Freeway. A two-vehicle wreck has all of the main lanes shut down at Wayside. Houston police tweeted about the...
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the scene where a woman was shot in the head while walking to her car Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn at 15225 Katy Freeway in west Houston. Police say the woman was...
CYPRESS, Texas - An elderly couple in Cypress is selling their home after being sued by their HOA for feeding the neighborhood ducks. 65-year-old Kathleen Rowe has lived in the Bridgeland Community of Cypress for 11 years, along with her husband who suffers from multiple sclerosis. For more than a...
HOUSTON — With a heat advisory in effect for much of southeast Texas and heat indexes expected to be well into triple-figures, the city of Houston is activating its heat emergency plan. Activation in Houston happens whenever the heat index reaches 108 on two consecutive days. Houston Cooling Centers.
HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed while backing out of her driveway on the southeast side, according to Houston police. The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 5200 block of Fairgreen Lane near the South Acres/Crestmont Park neighborhood. Police responded to reports of a woman who had...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Texas men have been sentenced to various stays in prison after being convicted for their ties to illegal opioid distribution out of Texas pharmacies, two of which are in Austin. Texas and federal officials, including the DEA, said Clint Carr, 33, co-owned and operated CC...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man charged in connection with the death of his common-law wife was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Miguel Angel Gallegos, 24, is charged with murder in the death of his common-aw wife Jael Gonzalez,...
HOUSTON — This week, Texas saw its largest week-to-week drop in average gasoline prices so far in 2022, according to AAA. A gallon of regular unleaded was 16 cents lower on average statewide Thursday than the week prior. The Houston area averaged $4.36 per gallon. Laredo had the lowest...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a drug-related shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, police said. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. On Friday evening, officers responded to a shooting at the Summercrest Apartments at 3950 Hollister. Houston police said they found a...
HOUSTON — A missing 29-year-man has been found, according to authorities. The man had not been seen since May 14 in Houston's Greater Fifth Ward. Authorities say he was found some time Sunday morning. The man's name and picture have been removed from the article to protect his and...
HOUSTON — A man was fatally shot during what Houston police are describing as a possible botched drug deal. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off 3950 Hollister Road in northwest Houston before 10 p.m. Friday. Police say they were responding to the shooting call when they discovered...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Lucky Evening Food Store in southwest Houston has been open for 20 years under the same owner. "It has gotten progressively worse in terms of crime over the last few decades, but these people were committed to the community," Loyd Neal, the attorney representing the owner of the store, said.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A family is physically okay but emotionally shaken up after someone fired several shots into their northwest Harris County home earlier this week. It happened July 5 in the Heron Lakes Estates subdivision near Beltway 8 and Highway 249. As Iqbal Singh’s parents and child...
Border crossings along the southern border of the United States have continued to increase according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. Gov. Greg Abbott says the problem is so bad that he signed an Executive Order calling for the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to “apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.”
HOUSTON - Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday. According to Houston police and court records, Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody overnight for two felony warrants for DWI with a passenger under 15 years old from earlier this year and parole/probation violation. Detectives plan to interview her about the baby.
HOUSTON - UPDATE - July 10, 2022: Officials confirmed Darrell Bowers, 29, was found. Authorities need your help finding a Houston man, who officials say was last seen by family in May 2022. Darrell Bowers, 29, was reportedly last seen "by family" in the 3100 block of Gillespie around 2...
HOUSTON - A family living in East Houston says they are dealing with inhumane treatment at their apartment complex. They’ve been living without air conditioning for well over a month as Houston experiences a historic heatwave. "I'm infuriated. I feel like it should be against the law for people...
Comments / 0